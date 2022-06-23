Breakfast stories: Why almost everyone is getting served

Pulse Nigeria

We have many sad breakup stories going around. Why?

The origin of ‘breakfast’

This is how I think breakfast became a thing online. In 2020, we started hearing ‘gbogbo wa ma je breakfast’ and at first it started as a positive thing. I even saw it from a Christian devotional website.

Literally it means that no matter the time of the day, you will eat breakfast. It was a way to inspire hope and say your own time will come, but now it has come to mean that everyone will experience heartbreak.

Burna Boy solidified the meaning in his hit song ‘Last last’ when he sang, ‘e don cast las las, na everybody go chop breakfast’ probably singing about his estranged relationship with Steff London.

Heartbreak has been a thing from time immemorial. The whole genre of RnB was built on it, but it is our time, and we are always inclined to think that everything started in our generation but then again, maybe the times have changed.

I mean surely our parents were not experiencing cheating on Snapchat, flirting in the Instagram DMs after commenting fire emojis under pictures, travelling to another country to spend time with another man or your partner still maintaining an online dating profile and all the other avenues for cheating the internet provides.

But why is breakfast rampant?

Cluelessness

In the words of Ckay, ‘she say what are we, I say we are who we are.’ Our generation has come up with ways to break their hearts by not clearly defining what they want.

Be with someone whose complete package makes sense to you, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

You don’t like church, you don’t believe in God, then why are you dating a church girl?

Even if he is the finest man in the world, if you don’t align based on values first, then your breakfast will be served hot. “I like bad boys,” You say, okay, you will like heartbreak.

Think of the kind of person that suits you and your personality and wait for them. Don’t just go with anyone who comes along.

You might think you are stooping to their level, but at the end of the day, it’s your heart that will be crushed.

Being paired with someone you are attracted to but don’t see a future with will lead to situationships, friends with benefits and many other undefined relationships.

Loneliness

Are you a time filler or someone they want to be with?

How many times do we flirt or even pursue people because we don’t want to be single or alone?

‘Testing the waters’, ‘putting yourself out there' but you have slept with half the men in your town.

Take a break from feeling like you have to be with someone every time.

Starting strong emotional bonds with people who are just having fun when you want something serious is another sure way to break your own heart.

Hypersexuality

There is such a thing as having too much sex, and this generation is about that life.

They feel like once they have a sexual attraction to someone, they must work on it. The idea of having as much sex as possible is ruining my people.

So there is cheating here and there, lying and manipulation, the whole works.

Lying and cheating

Most people are lying and cheating. Honesty and doing the right thing whether or not you will get caught is the only way to avoid serving each other breakfast because no matter how good you are at lying, one day, the truth will come out.

Ignoring red flags

Stay away from entitled and uncaring people.

Don’t stay in a relationship where your partner says things like, ‘we don’t have to talk every day’ or they say, ‘I am not the expressive type’ or ‘I don’t like calling’ or ‘I like sex too much’ ( in my mind, I read that as I will find it somewhere else when I want) or she says, ‘how can I have a boyfriend and my hair is rough?’

Finally, if they don’t care for you the way you want, stop asking and begging for it, walk away.

See finish enters most relationships

'And they lived happily ever after', that doesn’t exist.

You have to consistently show up for your partner and love them selflessly. Keeping the spark alive isn’t a walk in the park.

It’s something you both have to do consistently, it doesn't work if just one person does the work. If you both don't work on it, you’ll get bored and stop prioritizing each other. What I am saying is, don’t let see finish enter your relationship.