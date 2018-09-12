He wants sex before taking me home to his mama; I'm confused

news

If your boyfriend has not introduced you to his family and wants to have sex with you before marriage what does it mean please?

And he has told me he has a child with a lady but he doesn't love her. Is it possible that he will go back to her because of the child?

Dear reader,

Premarital sex could mean a lot of things, and in many other cases, it could mean absolutely nothing.

People in relationships satisfy each other’s sexual urges all the time. Not necessarily because of any reason, but as another way of solidifying their relationship, increasing the bond, and… just because they are humans that need sexual gratification. No point overthinking it.

On the other hand, if you are really bothered and need a reason to hold on to, then maybe he wants to have sex with you to establish a sexual connection before initiating any marriage moves.

Some people also like to sleep with their partners well enough to see if they are capable of being conception and having babies. This sounds like a plausible reason for your boyfriend’s demand of sex, especially as he already has another woman with a child for him.

If you are curious about his tendency to return to that baby mama, I think the answer lies in your hand and power of observation. Are they in contact? What is their relationship like? How often do they meet? How is his relationship with the child in question?

If there is something that looks worrisome and suspicious about any of that, you can decide what you want to do. Just do what’s best for you, but also put the future in mind.

