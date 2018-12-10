Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

He wants sex as a sign of my love for him; is this true love?

Relationship Talk With Bukky: He always wants sex as a sign of my love for him; is this true love?

I want to know if he truly loves me.

  • Published:
Advantages of being with a lady to the world and freak in the sheets play He wants sex as a sign of my love for him; is this true love? (Pinterest)

Dear reader,

Hi. I just got into a relationship not quite long ago.

I love this guy but I have this doubt that he truly loves me. I think this way because whenever we have our alone time - just the two of us in the room - he always want to have sex. I don't really like it because I feel the relationship is still very young to start having sex.

I talked with him about the sex thing. What he said was that I don't really love him, I don't care about his feelings but that's so not true. So I had sex with him just to prove to him that I love him. I'm sad about it.

This is where the doubts comes in.  So please I want you to help me to know if he truly loves me. Having sex at the early stage of the relationship does it mean anything? Will it make him love me more or love me less?
__________

Dear reader,

Having different ideas about sex before beginning a relationship is something that happens all the time and it something you should first know your stand point on before entering into the relationship at all.

Knowing where you stand will help you decide who you can date and who you cannot. Anyone whose sexual ideologies do not align with yours, which is what your boyfriend sounds like, should not be dating you. In other words, you should not be allowing yourself date someone whose idea of sex and engagement in sex differs from yours significantly.

Having sex at the early stage of a relationship does not mean anything bad, so far it is what you really want to do. If your man constantly blackmails you or forces or threatens  or harms you into sex, that is so so wrong and you have to leave.

If you do not want sex, you should not do it, even if it is to prove a point to someone. The right person won’t require a proof with something you are not comfortable with.
____________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
2 Priyanka Chopra on the most romantic things you can do for your girl...bullet
3 Babes! Here are 5 times you should not shoot your shot at a guybullet

Related Articles

How to ensure your partner’s interest in you never dies
Priyanka Chopra on the most romantic things you can do for your girl and what a perfect date looks like
Sanusi Lamido: Emir of Kano's first son shares pre-wedding pictures
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How can I be sure of what I really want in a relationship?
Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle & other foreign celebs who had breathtaking weddings in 2018!
This is why men are more hurt by breakups than women
Opinion: Is the way to a man's heart really his stomach?
This is what the regularity of sex says about your relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky: We want different things; how can we make our love work?
Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it

Relationships & Weddings

When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours
Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it
Boyfriend issues
How to ensure your partner’s interest in you never dies
Dear men, cooking is not what makes a woman a wife!
Opinion: Is the way to a man's heart really his stomach?
Whenever he calls, I just can't say no to him
Relationship Talk With Bukky: We want different things; how can we make our love work?
X
Advertisement