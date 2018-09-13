Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding

Pulse Weddings Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional ceremony

Yomola and Peter's traditional wedding pictures are brimming with love and so much joy!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image
  • Peter & Yomola met in Kaduna, moved to Nevada before sealing their love with a traditional Yoruba wedding.   Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  

Yomola and Peter, whose fabulous pre-wedding photos we shared here, have tied the knot, and we couldn't be happier for the smashing pair!

The couple, whose love defies distances and grows beyond borders met in Kaduna, fanned the flames of their love in Nevada, USA, and have now tied the knot in a wedding ceremony bursting at the seams with the joy of a dream come true and all the thrilling vibes of a Yoruba party!

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding play

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding

(Klala Photography)

Love story

Yomsy

That time of my life was the worst it could ever be, 2016, with my entire world crushing right in front of me. And that 'life changing phone call' came through on one faithful ICU clinical night. God had used my forever-honored older sister who lives in Texas, who has the heart of God and who understands the price of motherhood to lead me into eternal joy and fulfillment.

Before Peter came along, it was a rough, wasteful and sad path I walked on. I did everything to be happy but in the end, it was all for nothing and then I realized if God does not bless, I can't have. But this saying is absolutely right, "Nothing good comes easy."

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding play

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding

(Klala Photography)

For all the six years of hard work and endurance, I thought I had built a hut to live in, I built for 'NOTHING'. But God had a peaceful Kingdom all ready for me. I had two more semesters to graduate from nursing program and as of November 2016, I was failing that semester due to emotional torture.

ALSO READ: Destined Kids' Favour Iwueze ties the knot

I was broken inside out. But Peter called me frequently, helping me through each day. Peter wiped my tears and put a smile on my face. He said "I'm here to make you WHOLE". I held unto God, Peter and my love ones and here I am today, strength and still going. Joel 2: 25-26.

Funny throwback, Peter I am attended same primary school at Zaria, Kaduna State. So we had crossed paths several times. Peter's immediate older sister, attended same secondary school as I, in Kaduna. I had always asked God to connect me with a man that has same history as mine so we can both appreciate what we share in common, he absolutely did.

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding play

Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding

(Klala Photography)

 

I thank God Almighty that I did not put bitterness in another person's life to take what they paid dearly to gather in tears, shame, and betrayal. I ask God for what is blissfully mine.
Our journey started well and even through bumpy roads, we are still riding high in Love and fulfillment.
Peter, I love you to the moon and back.

Peter

I don't have enough words to express the happiness I feel inside. But one sure thing I do every day and night is; thank God for a sister, a friend, a mother, a priceless jewel,  a wife-to-be for eternity, my Love Yomola. Thank God Almighty!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Dating Tips 5 signs you are a side chickbullet
2 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky I don't believe in sex before marriage but my man does; what do we do?
For Men Here are 3 things good boyfriends don't hide from their girlfriend
Weddings Why a professional, not family or friends, should plan your big day
Relationships How does one deal with living with a cheating husband?
Relationship Talk With Bukky He wants sex before introducing me to his parents; what does this mean?
Breakups What do you do with an ex that just won't go away?
Making Relationships Work Ronke Raji speaks on the significance of sacrifice, effort between partners
For Women Here are 5 ways to flirt with a guy you like
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me
Pulse Weddings Check out these superfine photos from Abisola, Olayinka’s traditional Yoruba ceremony

Relationships & Weddings

My boyfriend doesn't think I'm good enough
Relationship Talk With Bukky I don't believe in sex before marriage but my man does; what do we do?
3 unforgivable things you shouldn’t hide from your girlfriend.
For Men Here are 3 things good boyfriends don't hide from their girlfriend
How you are on your wedding day after allowing a good wedding planner handle everything for you and they delivered on everything you demanded.
Weddings Why a professional, not family or friends, should plan your big day
My boyfriend doesn't think I'm good enough
Relationships How does one deal with living with a cheating husband?