Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional Yoruba wedding

Yomola and Peter, whose fabulous pre-wedding photos we shared here, have tied the knot, and we couldn't be happier for the smashing pair!

The couple, whose love defies distances and grows beyond borders met in Kaduna, fanned the flames of their love in Nevada, USA, and have now tied the knot in a wedding ceremony bursting at the seams with the joy of a dream come true and all the thrilling vibes of a Yoruba party!

That time of my life was the worst it could ever be, 2016, with my entire world crushing right in front of me. And that 'life changing phone call' came through on one faithful ICU clinical night. God had used my forever-honored older sister who lives in Texas, who has the heart of God and who understands the price of motherhood to lead me into eternal joy and fulfillment.

Before Peter came along, it was a rough, wasteful and sad path I walked on. I did everything to be happy but in the end, it was all for nothing and then I realized if God does not bless, I can't have. But this saying is absolutely right, "Nothing good comes easy."

For all the six years of hard work and endurance, I thought I had built a hut to live in, I built for 'NOTHING'. But God had a peaceful Kingdom all ready for me. I had two more semesters to graduate from nursing program and as of November 2016, I was failing that semester due to emotional torture.

I was broken inside out. But Peter called me frequently, helping me through each day. Peter wiped my tears and put a smile on my face. He said "I'm here to make you WHOLE". I held unto God, Peter and my love ones and here I am today, strength and still going. Joel 2: 25-26.

Funny throwback, Peter I am attended same primary school at Zaria, Kaduna State. So we had crossed paths several times. Peter's immediate older sister, attended same secondary school as I, in Kaduna. I had always asked God to connect me with a man that has same history as mine so we can both appreciate what we share in common, he absolutely did.

I thank God Almighty that I did not put bitterness in another person's life to take what they paid dearly to gather in tears, shame, and betrayal. I ask God for what is blissfully mine.

Our journey started well and even through bumpy roads, we are still riding high in Love and fulfillment.

Peter, I love you to the moon and back.

I don't have enough words to express the happiness I feel inside. But one sure thing I do every day and night is; thank God for a sister, a friend, a mother, a priceless jewel, a wife-to-be for eternity, my Love Yomola. Thank God Almighty!