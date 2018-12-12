Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Guys, here is how to actually deal with hurt properly!

Guys, here is how to actually deal with hurt properly!

Enough of toxic masculine ways of handling breakups.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Crazy things peopel have done after breakups play Guys, here is how to actually deal with hurt properly! (Shutterstock)

Dealing with a split hurts and it could prick in ways you never thought imaginable.

When it happens, it is said that women have a way of dealing with it better, whereas men would often look for other ways that are not so healthy to deal with their pain.

These unhealthy methods of handling breakups may have become associated with men but that does not make them right and now is the time to be more intentional about handling pain the right way.

In essence, when next a relationship fails, these are what to do:

1. Don't try to evade the pain with alchohol

In times of stress, many men seek relief at the bottom of a glass. But overindulgence can cause you to suppress feelings that are best dealt with.

2. Don't bottle it up

This is another advice very necessary for men, as silence has somehow been the ideal thing to do when men they're hurt.

It is no longer cool, no longer manly to hold back on things that you really should be expressing and letting out.

ALSO READ: Men never recover from breakups, research says

3. Sleep more

At times of stress, prioritise a good night's sleep.

4. Stalking won't bring her back

Cutting off all communication with your ex is not enough. Don't go on stalking her on social media or even in real life. That's so so toxic and so so wrong. It is not masculine in any way to try to threaten and scare her back to being with you. Also stalking only drives you unnecessarily crazy when you should actively working on forgetting her permanently.

5. Be busy

As well as focusing attention on your work, make time for exercise and pursue that hobby you never had room in your life for previously.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?bullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've ever seen!
Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?
Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He always wants sex as a sign of my love for him; is this true love?
Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it
How to ensure your partner’s interest in you never dies
Opinion: Is the way to a man's heart really his stomach?

Relationships & Weddings

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million super-wedding featuring Beyonce, Hillary Clinton
Communication can not be downplayed in a long distance relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Reassurances men need to always give their baes
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Why do people really gain weight after marriage?
McShayn's Love Thread: Why do people really gain weight after marriage?
X
Advertisement