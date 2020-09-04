The ceremony came off on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Accra.

Efia Antwiwaa Kajah, a staff of one of the telecommunication companies in Ghana, noted that it was a long-cherished dream of having the Maestro hold her hand and walk her down to meet her groom, Lieutenant Commander, Solomon Dayira.

She added that she started following Kojo Antwi’s music at age 13, while in JHS, and has since been a fan of the musician.

“I got so addicted to his songs (especially, “nipa a odo me”) and personality that I resolved to have him take me to the altar when I was ready to marry, and go on and name my male child after him. My father, Mr Kwadwo Asare Kajah, graciously agreed to my wish and gave that honour to my mentor”, she told Suncity Radio.

Kojo Antwi and Efia

Describing Kojo Antwi, the bride noted that the musician is an affable and down-to-earth person, whose music soothes sorrows, heals souls and drives away dejections, and prayed God to continuously bless and make him a blessing to society.

“He did all these for me without taking a dime, and I'm eternally grateful to the maestro for this beautiful gesture,” she said.