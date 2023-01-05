ADVERTISEMENT
Getting married in 2023? Be inspired by the wedding gowns of celebrity brides of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

If you said 'I do' in 2022, that means you have a wedding to plan.

The brides of 2022 [Instagram]

Are you out of ideas for what kind of wedding gown to wear, don’t think too much about it, let the brides that went before you inspire you.

Are you a Cinderella bride? Do you want to look like a Disney princess, then go for the ball gown with a beautiful bow at the back to capture everyone’s attention.

If you don’t want any cleavage or skin to show, yet you want to look beautifully feminine, the lace fabric wrapped around Mercy’s body is exquisite. Plus, the removable tail means it can double as a reception outfit.

Cut off the frills, the beads and the lace and go with a well-structured gown. Eniola was the vision of modernity.

The shape and structure of this gown are one that we haven’t seen before, simple, yet complex, we loved it.

Temi Iwalaiye

