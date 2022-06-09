From homeless to happily married, supermodel Nini Amerlise shares how she found love

Her story just got a happier ending. She recently got married to a musician, B’kem in a beautiful Roman chapel with stained glasses windows in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Pulse Nigeria

She looked ravishing in a sweetheart neckline white wedding gown designed by Alexander bridal couture, the ruffled bottom cascaded beautifully with her lace veil and a golden tiara crown with encrusted crystals.

The groom wore a fitting white suit by Southern Formals & Tuxedo, gold bow tie, and gold pocket square.

Here is how they met; Nini had travelled to Los Angeles in hopes of expanding her modelling career.

After a fashion show hosted by Mario Lopez in New York, she was invited to LA Fashion week by the director of the show.

When she got to LA, she encountered some hardships. The talent manager who scouted her online promised her shelter, flight tickets and to help jump-start her career but he didn’t fulfil his promise instead, he tried to assault her sexually multiple time.

After a month, she realized that she was held hostage and had to find a way to escape - there was one problem, she was broke and had nowhere else to go.

By the time she made up her mind to leave the house of the talent manager, her only saving grace was that she didn’t sustain any injuries, but first, she needed a job.

A Nigerian-Canadian friend, Queen Amina founder of the Vigor Awards introduced her to a close friend of hers and that translated to a work opportunity at a Cameroonian restaurant “Lil Africa” which also doubled as a record label.

She was hired on the spot to be a waitress, little did she know she would meet the love of her life.

B’kem, her future husband, worked with the entertainment label as a recording artist.

Nini was having a conversation with the co-founder of the establishment when B’kem walked in and interrupted their conversation.

He had a lot on his mind, he was trying to negotiate a contract deal with a charity that was raising funds for schools in the Congo, in which the roofs of the Elementary school buildings had collapsed.

The label did not accept B’kem’s proposal so he left the office promptly. However, he came back when he realized he had not acknowledged Nini’s presence.

When he came back, he greeted her and apologized. That very day, they hit it off very well. B’kem flabbergasted, shyly told her he loved her and that was mutually reciprocated by Nini.

She spent six more months in LA and her housing problem was solved when he invited her to stay at his sister's place. She went back to Canada and they dated long distance for a year and six months.

Nini takes her Christian faith seriously and so does B’kem. Their foundational beliefs in Christianity have anchored them in a way that encourages genuine agape love.