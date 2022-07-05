RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For women: Here's how to make a rich, classy man fall in love with you

Berlinda Entsie

Most of the rich men in town really are in search of true love. So if you are a guy who can give them the love and tender care they so crave, here are some tips that can help you get them loving up fully.

Kojo Jones and Raychel

Dating and crushing on someone is doable. But getting a man to fall in love can be a challenge.

For that matter, getting a rich man to fall in love with you - and not a hundred other women - is a unique challenge all its own.

Below are some tips for you:

  • Be confident - but make the confidence real

What works best is internal confidence, the kind that comes from being a successful woman who is happy in the life she’s chosen for herself. Are you living up to your potential? Are you achieving the goals you set? This is what gives you confidence and far beyond faking it.

  • Learn what’s important to him

The best way to connect with a man so that he falls in love is to bond with him. How do you do this? By learning what motivates him, what he values, and why he thinks and feels the way that he does. Most women never make this kind of effort to bond. But this is ultimately what a man wants the most - to find a soulmate!

  • Find common interests in conversation and lifestyle

You must build a strong foundation built on common interests. Do you have similar backgrounds and childhoods? Do you have similar hobbies and passions? Do you have similar careers or charity projects? Is your conversation always smooth and fun, because you think alike on many issues? Is your political and religious viewpoint very similar, if not exactly alike?

These are the common interests and values that define the stability of relationships. Opposites may attract in the beginning but they usually don’t stay together very long.

  • Be independent, but enjoy his company

A rich man definitely wants his future wife to be independent. He doesn’t want a subservient wife. He doesn’t want a pushover or a bimbo. He wants someone independent, with their own life, and their own ambitions. He wants you to achieve your own dreams and goals in life, but he’s not going to do it for you.

But on the other hand, he also wants someone who enjoys being with him. You’re not needy for his attention. You just enjoy talking, sharing, and experiencing things together. Two independent people will make a stronger marriage.

  • Be ambitious - about something else besides money

Lastly, it’s time to channel your ambitions into something worthwhile. Remember, he already has money. So he doesn’t care too much about making more money. He wants something better. An ambition that’s more focused on improving humanity, helping people, and doing great things in the name of progress.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

