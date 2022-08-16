The dating game can be a rollercoaster, everyone is trying to find the perfect person.
For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you
Wondering why he is around you but he doesn't want to date you? Here are some reasons.
Sometimes, you might think you’ve found the right one, but he doesn’t want to take the relationship to the next level.
Here are some petty reasons why he won’t date you;
1. He likes your company but not you
Weird right? Perhaps he is bored or lonely, he enjoys talking to you and you give him the attention he craves, but he doesn’t like you any more than that, so he’ll have you around until he finds who he wants.
2. You don’t want to have sex with him
Sex might be petty to you, but a big deal to him. If he is not getting the kind of sex he wants from you or any sex at all, then he might not date you. Of course, don’t let him use sex to guilt trip you into a relationship.
3. Your hygiene is poor
Every man wants to be with a clean and beautiful woman, if your shoes are always dirty, your bras are unwashed, and your vagina has a putrid odour, then don’t be surprised if he doesn’t want to date you.
4. You’re demanding and materialistic
If you have one family emergency or the other, one food craving or the other, you want a wig, a new phone, this or that, your demands can drive him away from you. No one wants a liability.
5. Your social media looks like you are for the streets
If you come off as a babe who is for everyone especially online, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t value or trust you. Your online persona is important in his assessment of you, so keep those nudes to yourself or share them privately.
