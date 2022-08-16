For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

Sometimes, you might think you’ve found the right one, but he doesn’t want to take the relationship to the next level.

Here are some petty reasons why he won’t date you;

1. He likes your company but not you

Weird right? Perhaps he is bored or lonely, he enjoys talking to you and you give him the attention he craves, but he doesn’t like you any more than that, so he’ll have you around until he finds who he wants.

2. You don’t want to have sex with him

Sex might be petty to you, but a big deal to him. If he is not getting the kind of sex he wants from you or any sex at all, then he might not date you. Of course, don’t let him use sex to guilt trip you into a relationship.

3. Your hygiene is poor

Every man wants to be with a clean and beautiful woman, if your shoes are always dirty, your bras are unwashed, and your vagina has a putrid odour, then don’t be surprised if he doesn’t want to date you.

4. You’re demanding and materialistic

If you have one family emergency or the other, one food craving or the other, you want a wig, a new phone, this or that, your demands can drive him away from you. No one wants a liability.

5. Your social media looks like you are for the streets