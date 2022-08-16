RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Wondering why he is around you but he doesn't want to date you? Here are some reasons.

Here are some petty reasons why he won't date you [istockphoto]
Here are some petty reasons why he won't date you [istockphoto]

The dating game can be a rollercoaster, everyone is trying to find the perfect person.

Sometimes, you might think you’ve found the right one, but he doesn’t want to take the relationship to the next level.

Here are some petty reasons why he won’t date you;

Weird right? Perhaps he is bored or lonely, he enjoys talking to you and you give him the attention he craves, but he doesn’t like you any more than that, so he’ll have you around until he finds who he wants.

Sex might be petty to you, but a big deal to him. If he is not getting the kind of sex he wants from you or any sex at all, then he might not date you. Of course, don’t let him use sex to guilt trip you into a relationship.

Every man wants to be with a clean and beautiful woman, if your shoes are always dirty, your bras are unwashed, and your vagina has a putrid odour, then don’t be surprised if he doesn’t want to date you.

If you have one family emergency or the other, one food craving or the other, you want a wig, a new phone, this or that, your demands can drive him away from you. No one wants a liability.

If you come off as a babe who is for everyone especially online, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t value or trust you. Your online persona is important in his assessment of you, so keep those nudes to yourself or share them privately.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

7 culture shocks you'll experience when visiting Benue state

7 culture shocks you'll experience when visiting Benue state

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Pregnant without knowing you are? 5 reasons cryptic pregnancies happen

Pregnant without knowing you are? 5 reasons cryptic pregnancies happen

Trending

Mercy's wedding outfits [Instagram]

Mercy Chinwo: The portrait of a modest bride

Woman with a big crush [Credit: Madamenoire]

5 signs you’re ready to be in a relationship after being single for so long

Here are some petty reasons why she won't date you [istockphoto]

For men: 5 petty reasons she won't date you

BBN Season 7 couples [Instagram/tecno]

BBNaija 7: Which ships are sailing and which ones will sink in due time?