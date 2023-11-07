ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

Denis Mwangi

If a woman feelings for you, there's a good chance she might express it through various ways

A black couple
A black couple

Building a romantic connection can sometimes feel like navigating a labyrinth of mixed signals and subtle cues.

Recommended articles

While there's no foolproof formula for deciphering someone's feelings, as a man, there are subtle tests you can employ to gauge a lady's interest.

Let's dive into these tests and peel back the layers beyond just words. We'll explore the intricacies of actions and reactions to uncover the mystery of attraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time, they say, is the ultimate currency. If a lady invests hers in you, consider it a green light. Suggest spontaneous plans to test the waters.

If she's open and adaptable, it's a clear signal that she values your company. A woman genuinely interested in you will carve out space in her busy schedule just to be with you.

In the digital age, texting is a significant battlefield of romantic intrigue. Pay close attention to her response time. Swift and enthusiastic replies often indicate a keen interest.

Girl texting(Fortune)
Girl texting(Fortune) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Flip the script with the delayed response tactic—does she follow up? Does she express curiosity about your whereabouts? These are breadcrumbs leading to the treasure trove of her feelings.

Jealousy, when handled delicately, can be a revealing emotion. Casually mention that you spent time with someone else and observe her reaction.

A subtle hint of jealousy might betray feelings she's trying to keep under wraps.

Remember, it's not about making her uncomfortable, but rather deciphering if there's a spark waiting to ignite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proximity speaks volumes. During conversations, try getting a bit closer. Does she lean in, or does she maintain a comfortable distance?

If she does not retreat, it shows that she is comfortable and could signify a deeper connection.

When a woman allows you into her space, it signifies a notable level of comfort and openness.

Additionally, if she goes a step further and is willing to wear your clothes, even if its a hat, it could be a playful and intimate gesture, showcasing a sense of familiarity and a desire to be close to you, both physically and emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compliments can be the litmus test of attraction. Offer a subtle compliment and watch her reaction. A blush, a smile, or a genuine "thank you" can be positive indicators.

Take it a step further by complimenting her appearance—does she accept it graciously, or does she seem uneasy? These responses provide valuable insights into her level of comfort and interest.

Listening is an art, and a lady genuinely attracted to you will be an attentive student. Mention something from a previous conversation and observe if she recalls the details. A good memory is a sign that she's not just engaging in small talk but is actively invested in your interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subtly integrate references to plans that involve both of you. Does she respond with enthusiasm or express a genuine interest in the possibilities?

If she's thinking about a future that includes you, consider it a confirmation of her growing affection.

Couple on a date (Spilled News)
Couple on a date (Spilled News) Pulse Live Kenya

These tests aren't foolproof, but they offer valuable insights into the labyrinth of human emotions. Remember, communication is key, so while these tests can be helpful, open and honest conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

If she harbours feelings for you, there's a good chance she might express it through various verbal cues. You may notice an increase in compliments directed your way, and she might find subtle ways to convey her interest.

Pay attention to the tone and frequency of her laughter—it might carry a hint of warmth and sincerity when you're around.

Additionally, she might initiate conversations, seeking opportunities to spend time with you. Keep an ear out for words of encouragement and support, as someone with romantic feelings is often inclined to uplift and express genuine care.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

How to copy Hilda Baci’s casual style without breaking the bank

These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

5 warning signs he never plans to marry you

5 warning signs he never plans to marry you

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man sitting beside a woman [Image: Joshua McKnight]

6 signs you are not the only woman in his life

How single women may be enabling infidelity [GettyImages]

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 reasons older men become sugar daddies

These 5 reasons are why older men usually become sugar daddies

The reason women love tall guys

This may be why most women love tall guys