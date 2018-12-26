Communication is great. As much as many people know this, however, opening up about certain things remain a little difficult.

Ask women for instance, especially those who were born and bred in a sexual-instinct-stifling society like ours; where women are subtly and even expressly asked to not rein in their sexual tendencies so as not to be viewed as loose.

The problem posed by this type of systemic indoctrination is usually an inability for some women to come to terms with the full extent of their sexuality. Even when it becomes morally, legally and religiously OK to satisfy their sexual appetites, that is, in matrimony, a lot of women still feel a certain type of shame, shyness in the pursuit of these sexual needs.

As a result, they would expect, hope and maybe even pray that you, the man, would somehow figure it out without having to be told anything expressly. As we have clearly said here already, it is better, more straightforward and obviously more rational for women to state these things and do away with the uncertainty that comes with that system, but many times, they just can’t. And when this happens, the burden of meeting these ‘unknown’ sexual needs falls on you.

In case you are wondering what these are, below we list the sexual things your woman may want but is too shy to ask for

1. Rough sex

Sometimes, all that gentlemanly, mild touches just won’t do. Your woman would like you to switch things up a little she just doesn’t know how to bring it up. How about you ask her about it and see how she feels about the idea?

ALSO READ: How to know that you are still unfit for a relationship

2. A really sexy sex life

Most women like the idea of being a lady in the streets and freak in the sheets. Help her actualize this desire. Make things more fun and adventurous. Suggest

3. Fantasies and role playing

Your woman has fantasies. Learn about them and lovingly bring it to life for her.

4. Dirty talk

If talking dirty is something that your girl is really into. Like I’ve been saying, the more into it she is, the better it’s going to be for the both of you.

5. Kissing and cuddling after sex

Many women would enjoy kissing during and after sex, especially because some men forget that we like that. Cuddling after sex shows us that it meant something to you, too and that it was enjoyable for the both of you. There’s nothing worse than going into separate corners after finishing sex and letting it get too awkward.

She does not even need to ask for this. You should know and do it always.