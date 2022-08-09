For men: 5 petty reasons she won't date you

Have you gone out with a lady before out before and everything seemed okay, but when you tell her you want to be in a relationship with her, she shuts it down immediately? Ever wondered why this happened?

1. You comment on every pretty lady's picture

If you are one of those guys who is thirsting after many girls online, don’t be surprised if she refused to be in a relationship with you.

If every slay queen on Instagram has your likes and comments on her page, it means that you are for the street and no one wants that.

2. You have too many female friends

Someone said if you are always wishing pretty ladies happy birthday on your status, you are such a red flag and she can't date you because how do you know so many fine women? It’s normal for women to feel insecure and jealous.

3. When you can’t stop talking about your mother

If you set your mother on such a high pedestal that no one can reach, then don’t be surprised if that chases women away.

Of course, we love our mothers, but no one wants to be with a man controlled by his mother. She wants to be the number one woman in your life, even if she isn’t, she doesn’t want to compete for your affection.

4. You talk about sex too much

If on the first date you are already talking about her big bum, then it just seems like you are only interested in sex. If every joke has to be so sexual, it is quite unattractive.

5. You don’t like to spend money on her

Even the most independent woman likes a man who shows her he can take care of her.