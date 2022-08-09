RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For men: 5 petty reasons she won't date you

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

There are some petty reasons that the lady you're seriously chasing may not want to be in a relationship with you.

Have you gone out with a lady before out before and everything seemed okay, but when you tell her you want to be in a relationship with her, she shuts it down immediately? Ever wondered why this happened?

If you are one of those guys who is thirsting after many girls online, don’t be surprised if she refused to be in a relationship with you.

If every slay queen on Instagram has your likes and comments on her page, it means that you are for the street and no one wants that.

Someone said if you are always wishing pretty ladies happy birthday on your status, you are such a red flag and she can't date you because how do you know so many fine women? It’s normal for women to feel insecure and jealous.

If you set your mother on such a high pedestal that no one can reach, then don’t be surprised if that chases women away.

Of course, we love our mothers, but no one wants to be with a man controlled by his mother. She wants to be the number one woman in your life, even if she isn’t, she doesn’t want to compete for your affection.

If on the first date you are already talking about her big bum, then it just seems like you are only interested in sex. If every joke has to be so sexual, it is quite unattractive.

Even the most independent woman likes a man who shows her he can take care of her.

Of course, women go overboard by being entitled and demanding and asking for transport fare and even money for their hair but simple things like picking up the bill after a date aren’t so bad.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

