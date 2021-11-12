5 most common lies women tell in relationships

According to Uwanma Odefa, women have a special set of lies they tell, and below are five of the most popular ones.

1. Money does not matter

While it is true that money is not the primary reason why women enter into relationships, it is still untrue for them to say that money does not mean much to them.

The vlogger believes that every woman desires the comfort that money brings; and while they might be willing to stick with their men when things are a bit rough, it still does not make it a valid statement when such women say that money does not matte to them.

2. I have a headache

This is a classic one that is always used by women to avoid sex.

In order to bruise a man’s ego or bring about feelings of being rejected, women would say they have a terrible headache when their partners try to initiate sexual content with them.

Some even go as far as saying they are observing a fast...

3. I don’t know

Women always know, Uwanma says. So when you ask your girl about something and she says she has no idea about it, “chances are that [they] do know, but [they] do not want to say it.”

4. I’m fine

When women say they are ok, they usually aren’t.

Women would rather pretend all is well, instead of opening up on a matter that could potentially make their partners feel bad.

5. My body count is three

On an edition of her vlog where she shares her thoughts on ‘Love, Life and Everything in Between,’ Uwanma says women always reduce the number of guys they’ve been with to a figure their new partners can ‘deal with.’

She explains that when women downplay the number of their previous ‘sexcapades,’ it is in order to soothe the ego of their partner who might have issues coming to terms with the exact number, and relating with them normally without comparing himself to those past lovers.

It’s often not about the woman being ashamed of herself, she says.