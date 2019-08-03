We are already so deep in the use of social media that everyone already knows and understands what it means to slide into someones DM.

And if you are just playing catch-up on the pop slang, sliding into someone's DM is a fancy word that describes the act of starting a private conversation with someone on social media platforms, as opposed to bantering on the timeline where other users can see your convo.

If you want to slide into someone's DM and achieve success in there like Banky did in Adesua Etomi, there are rules to follow.

With these 10 rules, you're guaranteed to get almost every babe's attention.

1. Your first line

Make sure your icebreaker is dope. Certain greetings like "Hi baby", "Good morning my angel" "Hi love" might never get responded to.

Why? The lady probably doesn’t even know you like that yet. Don’t be quick to throw words of endearment at her.

2. No wack handles/names

If your name, ID or handle is anything as ridiculous as the following “@emekatoomuchmoney @Taiwobillionaire @Jiderunningthings @TheDonOfLagos @DonMoney @Sexyforthegirls @JoeSexyAss @Mikesixpacks,” Chidera says you won’t make it with her, and several ladies will agree with her on this one.

3. The content of your page

“Also, avoid me if the first picture I'll see on your page is a shirtless six packs (I'll drool but that's it... nothing personal☺) or a stack of money or goldchains.”

Many ladies will agree with Chidera on this one, too.

4. Go straight to the point

Don’t beat about the bush. Random messages from a guy already arouse suspicions in these ladies, anyway. So it is better to not waste her time and yours.

A recommended way to be direct is this "Hi, my name is Obinna Kunle Musa. Can I know you better?"

5. Tribes don’t matter

Most people don’t give two hoots about tribe and religion. So proceed based on that belief except there are things in her posts or bio to suggest otherwise.

6. Don’t abbreviate like a college kid

Don’t say: "Hi, my name z John. Pliz snd ur numba. I'll lyk 2 stay in touch"

Instead, go this way "Hi, my name is John. Please send your number. I'll like to stay in touch"

7. Native dialects are extra points

Depending on the babe's DM you are sliding into, "famzing" in a shared local dialect could unlock the door and get you her attention. But never forget, people are different. Some ladies don't care.

8. Humour and wit always win

“A humorous, artistic, sarcastic or witty individual will stand a greater chance. But if you are not... please... don't try.” Chidera says.

9. Religious visions

And again, the 24-year old says “please keep whatever your pastor said to you to yourself. God is yet to speak to me about you.”

10. Don't over-do it

“Finally, keep it simple... or you'll lose me at ‘hello.”’

What do you think of these rules. Let's know in the comment section and poll below.