ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It's a common sight to see a very attractive woman with an average-looking man, leading many to believe that fine boys don't prefer fine girls.

Fine girls don't date fine boys
Fine girls don't date fine boys

However, there are underlying reasons that often go unnoticed. This phenomenon sparks curiosity and misconceptions, but a deeper look reveals the truth behind these relationships. Here’s an exploration of why fine girls often choose partners who might not match their physical attractiveness.

Recommended articles

Firstly, women are drawn to sweet words. Unlike men, women are not primarily visual creatures; they are captivated by what they hear. The power of a kind word or a heartfelt compliment can go a long way in winning a woman's heart.

The power of sweet words [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty]
The power of sweet words [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty] Happy couple sharing a smile [Credit: Dean Mitchell Getty] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. While an onlooker might consider her boyfriend average-looking, to her, he could be the most handsome gentleman in the world. Her attraction is not solely based on his physical appearance but on the way he loves and treats her.

Additionally, like poles repel. In the realm of relationships, this concept can translate to the idea that individuals who are too similar may not attract each other.

A fine man who is preoccupied with his looks might not give a fine woman the attention and care she deserves. Consequently, women may seek partners who prioritise their happiness and emotional well-being over superficial qualities.

ADVERTISEMENT
The concept of like poles repelling
The concept of like poles repelling Business Insider USA

Ultimately, it is about finding someone who makes her happy. An average-looking man who shows genuine affection, respect, and love can be far more appealing than a fine man who is self-absorbed.

This dynamic explains why attractive women often choose partners based on deeper emotional connections rather than mere physical appearance.

In conclusion, the notion that fine girls don't date fine boys stems from a deeper understanding of emotional fulfilment and the qualities that truly matter in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women seek partners who value and cherish them, leading to the common but often misunderstood pairing of attractive women with average-looking men.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These are the world's 10 strongest passports in 2024

These are the world's 10 strongest passports in 2024

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Here are tricks to get better treatment at airports — colour of your shirt matters

Here are tricks to get better treatment at airports — colour of your shirt matters

Here's another simple trick to get rid of mosquitoes

Here's another simple trick to get rid of mosquitoes

Top 10 luxury fashion companies in the world

Top 10 luxury fashion companies in the world

5 causes of dark circles under eyes and how to get rid of them

5 causes of dark circles under eyes and how to get rid of them

List of postal codes in Ekiti State

List of postal codes in Ekiti State

Why it’s a healthier choice to replace meat with fish

Why it’s a healthier choice to replace meat with fish

Here's why you should never drink tap water on planes — seriously

Here's why you should never drink tap water on planes — seriously

7 essential cooking tips every beginner must know

7 essential cooking tips every beginner must know

How do pigeons know where to fly? The answer will surprise you

How do pigeons know where to fly? The answer will surprise you

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a mum jealous of her daughter

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

How to cope with loneliness in a long-distance relationship [freepik]

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

What's the best age gaps for relationships? [blacdetriot]

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

These are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry

As a woman, these are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry