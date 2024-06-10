ADVERTISEMENT
Fathers are not appreciated enough because of these six reasons

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Fathers often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Father's deserve appreciation
Father's deserve appreciation

Their contributions to the family are immense, yet they frequently go unnoticed. Here’s closer look at why fathers are underappreciated and why it’s important to change this perception.

Many fathers are incredibly busy trying to provide for their families. Their dedication to working long hours and sometimes multiple jobs means they often spend less time at home.

This commitment to ensuring financial stability is a significant sacrifice, but it often leads to a perception that they are less involved in family life.

This relentless focus on work can sometimes overshadow the true extent of their contribution, making it seem like they are absent when, in reality, they are working tirelessly behind the scenes.

man working at desk in office
man working at desk in office Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Getty Images

While fathers may not always be present, the time they do spend with their children is precious and deeply appreciated.

Children often value these moments of connection far more than the material gifts they receive. Whether it's playing catch, helping with homework, or simply talking, these interactions build strong, lasting bonds.

The impact of a father’s presence, even if limited, can be profound. Kids cherish the moments of laughter, support, and shared experiences, which contribute significantly to their emotional well-being and development.

Fathers are often seen as the disciplinarians in the family. This role can sometimes overshadow their other contributions, making it seem like they are less nurturing or caring.

However, their guidance and discipline are crucial for a child's development and understanding of boundaries and respect.

The father is the disciplinarian
The father is the disciplinarian The father is the disciplinarian Pulse Ghana
Disciplinary actions, when done with love and consistency, help children learn important life skills such as responsibility, self-control, and the difference between right and wrong.

Despite the sometimes stern exterior, the intentions behind a father’s discipline are rooted in a desire to see their children succeed and grow into well-rounded individuals.

Due to the traditional roles in many households, it might appear that the financial contributions come primarily from the mother, especially when fathers are away at work.

This misperception can diminish the appreciation for the father’s hard work and sacrifices. In many families, fathers handle the bulk of the financial responsibilities, ensuring that the family has a roof over their heads, food on the table, and access to education and healthcare.

The perception of where gifts come from
The perception of where gifts come from The perception of where gifts come from Pulse Ghana

Yet, because this contribution is less visible compared to the daily caregiving tasks, it is often taken for granted or overlooked.

In some families, mothers may inadvertently involve children in marital issues, which can further complicate their perception of their fathers.

This involvement can lead to misunderstandings and a lack of appreciation for the father’s efforts and intentions. Children may hear about conflicts and disagreements, but they rarely see the full picture of a father's dedication and love for the family.

This skewed perspective can cause them to undervalue their father’s role and contributions, creating a gap that is hard to bridge.

Don't involve children in marital issues
Don't involve children in marital issues Don't involve children in marital issues Pulse Ghana

Another factor contributing to the underappreciation of fathers is the stereotype that men are less emotionally available.

This outdated notion overlooks the fact that many fathers are deeply involved in their children’s lives, offering emotional support, love, and guidance.

Fathers may express their affection differently, often through actions rather than words, but their impact is no less significant. Being a steady presence, providing a sense of security, and being a role model are all ways fathers show their love and commitment.

Fathers play an essential yet often underappreciated role in the family. Recognizing their sacrifices, understanding the value of the time they spend with their children, and appreciating their contributions beyond financial support are vital steps in giving fathers the acknowledgment they deserve.

It’s important to celebrate and appreciate fathers for all they do, not just on special occasions, but every day.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

