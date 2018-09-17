Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so, so cool!

news

Everyone is still reeling in the aftermath of Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz’ announcement of their engagement – one that came as an absolute surprise to loads and loads of people, including us!

And it gets even better, as the couple have already had one helluva party to celebrate their love! Essentially, their announcement came only hours before their engagement/traditional wedding ceremony which brought together family and many of their friends on September 16, 2018!

Surely that’s some different, uncommon level of engagement announcement, and it really rocks. It is the type of engagement announcement that is hardly seen around these parts, particularly among celebrities, and it is one major why it reaaaaally banged.

While keeping your engagement and relationship very private till the very day of your traditional wedding may not be the universal mode for announcing that your boo has put it a ring on it, one has to admit that the prolonged mystery surely contributed so much to the excitement around Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz' announcement. And the result would likely be the same should any other couple choose to take that route.

As further evidence, Banky W and Adesua Etomi did not announce their engagement until May of 2017, despite being engaged three months prior.

Getting engaged lowkey and keeping it like that for as long as you and your boo want reduces the pressure on you to get hitched.

Most times, only few friends and family know about it, and in the case where you both want to take your time before actually walking down the aisle, there aren’t people passing snide remarks about how you are a “Lord of the Rings,” and stuff like that.

You get to do things in your own time, and in a manner that pleases you. Being unpressured, or at least, keeping the pressure and eyes on you and your relationship to the barest minimum is one reason why it’s worth it to keep the news of your engagement on the low.

Also the very low-key nature of it all just makes sense on its own. Add the true expression of surprise on people’s faces when they eventually hear about it, and you have one more reason why you should keep your engagement on the low for as long as you want.

And especially for couples who love to keep their private business as private as private as possible, following in Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz’ footsteps must be appealing – and the celeb couple are one more proof showing that it is doable, and that it truly and absolutely bangs!