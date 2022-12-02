RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Extramarital affairs in the workplace are more common than you think, according to statistics

Temi Iwalaiye

Work wives and work husbands have been a thing for a long time.

Here's why office romances are likely to happen [Essence]
Here's why office romances are likely to happen [Essence]

Time and time again, statistics show that if your spouse is going to cheat on you, it’s probably going to be with someone from work.

Recommended articles

According to Forbes, one in five employees has cheated on their partners with someone from work. Vault.com did a survey and found that 58% of employees have engaged in a romantic relationship with a colleague. A surprising 72% of those over 50 years old have been romantically involved with a coworker.

There are a lot of reasons why people cheat on their significant others with people from work;

It all starts with working late. Spending a lot of time working nearby in the office can make an affair start blossoming.

It’s like a baecation, but with colleagues.

Friendship plus sexual chemistry equals emotional affairs. Even if nothing is happening yet, there may be so much tension between the two of them. If they are not getting along with their spouse and partner, they will use emotional affairs to satisfy their needs. According to Business Insider, 45% of men and 35% of women admitted to having an emotional affair.

First off, a person is more likely to enjoy something (or someone) the more they see it. The mere-exposure effect, a psychological bias, is responsible for this preference for familiarity.

Whether it’s zoom or slack calls, working together with someone on a project means constant communication and that’s the breeding ground for an affair.e

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 things in a relationship that must be kept a secret

4 things in a relationship that must be kept a secret

3 important reasons withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons withdrawal method is not enough

Extramarital affairs in the workplace are more common than you think, according to statistics

Extramarital affairs in the workplace are more common than you think, according to statistics

5 reasons to eat your food while it's still hot

5 reasons to eat your food while it's still hot

4 things in a relationship that must be kept a secret

4 things in a relationship that must be kept a secret

Nigerian schools will soon start teaching primary school pupils in their native language

Nigerian schools will soon start teaching primary school pupils in their native language

5 nutritional differences between plantain chips and potato chips

5 nutritional differences between plantain chips and potato chips

How to make love: 4 types of role-play couples can do for great s*x

How to make love: 4 types of role-play couples can do for great s*x

Denim on denim: How to rock this trend

Denim on denim: How to rock this trend

Trending

Easy way to sex

10 dirty things you should whisper into your partner's ears to make s*x more enjoyable

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Women cheat almost as much as men but hardly get caught [Dreamstime]

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

Women are likely to know when a man is cheating [Freepik]

Study shows that women can spot a cheating man just by looking at him