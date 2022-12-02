Extramarital affairs in the workplace are more common than you think, according to statistics

According to Forbes, one in five employees has cheated on their partners with someone from work. Vault.com did a survey and found that 58% of employees have engaged in a romantic relationship with a colleague. A surprising 72% of those over 50 years old have been romantically involved with a coworker.

Why does this happen often?

There are a lot of reasons why people cheat on their significant others with people from work;

Working late together

It all starts with working late. Spending a lot of time working nearby in the office can make an affair start blossoming.

Travelling for work together

It’s like a baecation, but with colleagues.

It starts with an emotional affair

Friendship plus sexual chemistry equals emotional affairs. Even if nothing is happening yet, there may be so much tension between the two of them. If they are not getting along with their spouse and partner, they will use emotional affairs to satisfy their needs. According to Business Insider, 45% of men and 35% of women admitted to having an emotional affair.

Familiarity breeds love

First off, a person is more likely to enjoy something (or someone) the more they see it. The mere-exposure effect, a psychological bias, is responsible for this preference for familiarity.

Constant communication