Ever heard of a relationship type called the boyfriend/girlfriend experience?

Temi Iwalaiye

Why do they act as though you are together when you are not?

These days there are many ways to describe an uncommitted relationship; there are the friends with benefits, situationships, and fuck buddies, but there is a new term in a town called the Boyfriend/Girlfriend experience.

This is when you meet a man or woman who courts you exactly how you want to be courted. Think of what you want in a woman or man? These people will meet and even exceed your expectations.

They would take you out on dates, buy you flowers, text you constantly, call you on video every day, and even stay over at your place for days on end. It would seem as though you are in a relationship with them - but when the topic of a relationship is brought up he or she says they are not ready to be in a relationship (add 'with you').

This can be mind-boggling because, in your mind, you are already in a relationship with them - well, unofficially.

Dating apps and escort services. There are several dating apps that offer people the opportunity to have someone act like their boyfriend or girlfriend for a particular time.

There is also a book called the Boyfriend Experience was written by Carly Philips, where a young man decides to be the escort of a woman who is ashamed to tell her family that she isn't in a relationship.

There are many reasons this happens. But the major reason is a lack of commitment. They just don’t want to be in a relationship with you (trust issues, indecision, past experiences e.t.c).

Notwithstanding, the bottom line is if someone wants to be with you in a committed relationship, they would be.

You might end up feeling confused and might want to wait for them to be ready, that's a risk because you are isolated from meeting others and your hope for a relationship may not come to fruition.

So, enjoy the experience and stop it if you are uneasy with it and don't want it anymore.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
