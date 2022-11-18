RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ending this year single? 5 ways to feel better during the December couple craze

Temi Iwalaiye

Single pringles, here is how to protect yourself from the holiday blues.

Here's what to do if you are ending this year single [Medium]
Here's what to do if you are ending this year single [Medium]

If you are ending this year single, don’t fret, there are many of your kind around. Maybe you were single through out the year or you broke up with someone this year.

Recommended articles

As you know those in relationships and married people will launch an all-out attack on Christmas Day and treat it as Valentine’s Day. Not to mention December weddings. How do you cope?

Romantic love is not the only kind of love. Whether it's your nephew, your mother, your father or sister, friend group, being in the company of those who truly care about you is a way to absorb the love and let go of feeling sad about your singlehood.

What better way to deck the halls than singing carols, one thing is for sure, carols won’t ask you for N10,000 before you are allowed in.

Don’t lock yourself in your house. Many people talk about dating to marry, and that’s fine, but a first date should be a time to enjoy each other's company and have fun without expecting anything in return. You can start getting serious by the third date.

Who knows? Next year you might be with a partner. Before the person comes along, enjoy your freedom.

No one can oppress you if you are not watching their stories and posts. Leave social media and dig yourself into those shows that interest you.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ending this year single? 5 ways to feel better during the December couple craze

Ending this year single? 5 ways to feel better during the December couple craze

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka

The best moments from the exclusive dinner hosted by the ultra premium liquor, Laplandia Vodka

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

How to turn down s*x without hurting your partner's feelings

How to turn down s*x without hurting your partner's feelings

Get Care is revitalizing digital healthcare access and delivery in Nigeria

Get Care is revitalizing digital healthcare access and delivery in Nigeria

Okafor's Law: Is this relationship theory a myth or reality?

Okafor's Law: Is this relationship theory a myth or reality?

4 strange sexual traditions that are still practised in Africa

4 strange sexual traditions that are still practised in Africa

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Burna Boy and Steff last public outing [Notjustok]

The breakfast story: What happened between Burna Boy and Stefflon Don?

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you