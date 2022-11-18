Ending this year single? 5 ways to feel better during the December couple craze

As you know those in relationships and married people will launch an all-out attack on Christmas Day and treat it as Valentine’s Day. Not to mention December weddings. How do you cope?

1. Be around people that love you

Romantic love is not the only kind of love. Whether it's your nephew, your mother, your father or sister, friend group, being in the company of those who truly care about you is a way to absorb the love and let go of feeling sad about your singlehood.

2. Attend Christmas carols

What better way to deck the halls than singing carols, one thing is for sure, carols won’t ask you for N10,000 before you are allowed in.

3. Date for fun

Don’t lock yourself in your house. Many people talk about dating to marry, and that’s fine, but a first date should be a time to enjoy each other's company and have fun without expecting anything in return. You can start getting serious by the third date.

4. Console yourself with the fact that you have the freedom

Who knows? Next year you might be with a partner. Before the person comes along, enjoy your freedom.

5. Uninstall social media apps and binge-watch your favourite shows