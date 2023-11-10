ADVERTISEMENT
5 secrets you should probably not share with even your best friend

There are some things you should just never share with your friend, no matter how close you are.

It's important to be mindful of the things that could potentially hurt or damage your relationship

Here are a few examples.

This is a no-brainer. No one wants to hear about your bowel movements or your urinary tract infection. Keep these details to yourself, please.

This is another topic that's best left private. Sure, you can share some general details with your friend, but don't get too graphic. You don't want to make them uncomfortable.

This is a recipe for disaster. If your friend finds out, they're likely to be hurt and angry. And even if they don't find out, it's going to be awkward and uncomfortable for everyone involved.

It's always best to err on the side of caution, even with friends

This is a recipe for disaster. If you tell your friend you don't like one of their other friends, they're likely to be offended. And even if they don't agree with you, it's going to make things awkward between you all.

This is a no-brainer. If you tell your friend about a crime you've committed, they could be considered an accessory. And if you're caught, your friend could also be in trouble.

Of course, there are some things that are perfectly fine to share with your friend. But it's important to be mindful of the things that could potentially hurt or damage your relationship.

If you're unsure whether or not to share something with your friend, it's always best to err on the side of caution.

This article was mostly written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

