Dolapo and Olusoji were introduced by a mutual friend who could not stop speaking of the groom-to-be in glowing terms to the bride-to-be.

It has taken over two years for Dolapo, an event planner and Olusoji, the love of her life to get here but here they are, blooming in love, happy together and optimistically looking forward to the future.

Their pre-wedding pictures above, and love story below makes for joyful viewing and heart-warming reading.

Love story

I met my Olusoji on the 8th of October 2010 through a mutual friend. Our mutual friend had spoken so highly of Soji and I was really losing interest (in my head...what about him naa).

It was blackberry era then, he added me and was always trying to chat me up, I would reply him days after (girly ways). He tried severally for about a month, I wasn’t forthcoming and he stopped. At this point, I was ready to start giving him attention, but he started seeing someone else and we became very close friends for about two years.

In the two years, we were really cool buddies... played, cried, laughed, made plans together... We literally did everything together!!!

I was forced to ask at a time what we were doing and he responded saying “we are just friends” I was so pained like *Oh mehn* lol but as a proud girl, moving on...I acted normal in my

pain.

I was going to move on with my life and I guessed he noticed the withdrawal. So, on the 15th of October 2012, he was very fast to make it official (butterflies in my tommy) lol and YES !!! Our beautiful beginning kicked off.

It’s been 8 amazing years of riding with Olusoji mi, steady making a grown woman blush and I have no iota of doubt that I'm ready to do forever with you....With you by my side babe, the universe is ours.

Our proposal

I woke up on the 4th of May (our birthday) with an open mind as usual, little did I know what God had in store for me. My sisters insisted on taking me out for a dinner which I didn’t want to go because they were just getting on my nerves but one of them has my mumu button small plus boo called me and insisted I must go with them, that they had spent money reserving a table already.

I was close to asking how much was spent so I could refund the money but boo just insisted, reluctantly I agreed, they kept telling me to look gorgeous as it was my last birthday as a single lady, I agreed reluctantly, then my friend came in and I told her I was going for my birthday dinner.

She also insisted on giving me a facebeat. I told her 20mins pls, she said OK. I didn’t know boo was in Lagos already, he was telling me how job had been so hectic over the week, he said he was so tired that he couldn't even go out to celebrate his birthday (in my mind that’s so unlike you baby).

Then I got dressed, calls every 30mins, where are you now? I was getting attention from everyone, my friend gave me her food when I said I was hungry (it was strange, she’s not that nice at all) I said I was tired and couldn't drive again, one of my sisters ordered Uber and PAID (in my mind, can everyday please be my birthday).

Long story short , we got there, she was rushing me to start eating (Dolapo I paid a lot of money here) I got up to go refill my plate and I saw my other sisters, saw boo's friends and then the boo himself, like what’s happening (this explains why I ran away).

Then I got a ring , that moment is still very fresh in my head and I will forever cherish it. Thank you baby for doing all you did just to make me feel so special.

I love you babe. God gat us.