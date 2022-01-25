Do you want to improve communication in your relationship? Read this

In this article, I'll give you some advice on how to enhance your communication, but first let me tell you what great communication can do for you:

We feel closer when we talk more often. Great communication can astronomically increase intimacy between you and your partner.

Being able to communicate freely with your partner can ease you out of a depressed state. And of course;

Good communication stops unnecessary conflicts. Finally;

Understanding your partner's communication style can help you avoid making wrong assumptions about them and will help you see their intentions more clearly.

Now, how can we improve communication in our relationships? Here are a few pointers:

1. Be connected

Being emotionally connected to your partner means paying attention to their needs and problems. Asking your partner how his day went is nice, but if you want an exceptional relationship, you should dig deeper and go beyond that. Pay attention to their nonverbal cues. Do they look sad, tired, bored, etc.

Communication in relationships is about understanding your partner’s needs, their point of view, and offering support. When you notice a decline in how you both connect, questions should be asked to help rekindle your connection and passion.

2. Be honest

Honesty breeds trust. Say what you mean, and let your feelings be clear. There can't be any room for deception or pretense. When your partner wrongs you, and you feel hurt, do not say "it's fine forget about it". You're only piling up the list of unresolved issues.

3. Identify your communication style

Some people communicate better through writing (texts, chats, etc. ), while others communicate better in person, and still, others can do both.

Choose the one that feels most natural to you and apply it. Determine your partner's preferred mode of communication and encourage them to use it to communicate their opinions. This minimizes tension, promotes dialogue, and makes everyone's life easier.

4. Learn to let go

Forgiveness is a great form of love. Learning to accept an apology and genuinely forgive someone is a superpower.

A hard-hearted partner will make communication tough and make you worry if you are valued.

The ups and downs of a relationship are unavoidable. So have a talk with them, accept their apologies, and forgive them. It's not easy, but then again, loving is hardwork.

5. Be a good listener

Communication is incomplete without listening. A good listener will understand their partners plight and offer solutions. A listening ear will love better and judge less.