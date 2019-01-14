The friend zone. That place where women put guys who they feel are not ‘good enough’ for them as partners, but also not bad enough to be discarded.

The friend zone. The middle point just between being an outsider and being an insider; where you are close enough to know so much, yet far away to not be the one who sees or hears it all.

While anyone can be put in this zone, many times it is women who put men in the friend zone. When a guy is interested in a woman and makes his intention known, the woman could choose to either reject him and cut him off for good, or she could offer to be friends with him if she thinks he is nice enough.

Nice but not enough

People who have been put in the friend zone regardless of their affection for a woman know just hurtful and frustrating that could be some times. There you are, brimming with love for a woman; hoping for just one shot at proving it to her, but she is not having it. Her heart is set on someone else who may or may not be good for her.

When a woman dumps a man in the friend zone and chooses to go after men who end up hurting her over and over again, the question that begs is; why not give the guy in the friendzone a chance? Why leave the good guy and chase after the ones that are forever elusive?

Women have a mind of their own and should be allowed to use it

It is not rocket science, neither is it new in any way – people do not always have to like the people who like them back. It is a basic law of human attraction. People like what they like, and it is quite arrogant to declare yourself the best for someone when they say you are not.

When a woman chooses to go after someone that is not you, then as inconvenient as it may be, you have to take your L and move on. It does not matter that she keeps getting hurt. It does not matter that she keeps getting her heart broken. It is a choice that only she can make and if heartbreak is all she keeps getting in her pursuit of love from other sources, then so be it.

The choice is hers and hers alone to make, as are the responsibilities her to bear.

Besides, who decides who is good for a woman but the woman herself?