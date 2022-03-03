Do soulmates exist and is there one for you?

You are not limited by distance because the internet has shrunk the world. You can meet with more people than just those in your vicinity.

The ratio of men to women are equal because there are 101 males to 100 females. This means that if you are heterosexual, then there is a member of the opposite sex for you.

A soulmate is someone who you connect with on so many levels and who is perfect for you. The connection feels divine.

True, many people are well suited to your tastes, but there can’t be just one.

There are many soulmates out there for you because there are many people who fit the standards for the perfect person for you now and who will fit the standard for the person you will be in future.

The theory that they are many of the kind of the same people is substantiated by people who are not related genetically who look alike and share similar life stories as discovered by photographer - Francois Brunelle.

There is a joke that God got tired of making different faces but it all boils down to the fact that humans are made from the same genetic material.

If you live long enough you will find out that you have many soulmates, you meet someone and your life feels perfect with them but problems set in as they always will and it doesn’t work until you meet another person who makes you feel that way.

Love has been likened to a chemical reaction similar to a drug addict, meeting someone who gets the chemicals in your brain overcharged might make you blind to many things.