Coronavirus has dominated conversations around the world in the last one year. It has shut down economies all around the world, made a lot of people sick and killed so many people.

There's a saying that 'when life gives you lemon, make lemonade'. It's a saying that encourages people to make good out of the difficulties of life.

Dating coach Didi Edet has revealed the seven ways that coronavirus has aided dating.

Edet is an in-house dating coach at Lagosmatchmaker, a privacy-focused matchmaking platform for singles of over 25 years.

She is the first United State’s Certified and award-winning Dating Coach in Nigeria, and has been matchmaking for over eight years.

An Economics graduate from Howard University, Washington DC, she also holds a Masters degree in International Strategy from University of St-Andrews, Scotland.

These are the seven tips.

1. There are more witty ways to make a dating profile interesting.

2. It’s a go-to topic when awkward silences come up. Just say ‘Coronavirus’ and there will be a response as we are all finding ways to navigate this safely.

3. The lack of physical interaction forces you to make more meaningful connections.

4. Save some money. Men are happier because video calls or virtual dates are less expensive.

5. You have fewer distractions and can focus on talking to the person you’re getting to know.

6. You have forced to spend time alone and this can help you think about what you really want in a date or a future partner.

7. You’re more open-minded. A lot of people were not into video calls but now that seems like one of the only options we have to connect, hence more people are video chatting and chatting now.

