Dear Ayo: My boyfriend is planning to impregnate another woman

Dear Ayo,

So I went through my boyfriend's phone and saw him to talking to his friend about a girl and how he planning to impregnate her

In his words "girl wey I dey plan to give belle" and I haven't been myself since then because I am really confused. He tells me that he loves me. He is also so sweet, loving and caring to me and talks about having a future with me.

Please what does this mean because I am actually losing my mind.

_________

Dear Tito,

I have an idea of how distressful this must feel, and I am so sorry you are experiencing this.

Let me first mention that are you sure you are not the one he is speaking about? It may be wise to first be sure of that. Because that would add a different context to this conversation.

That said, if your boyfriend has plans for another babe as you fear, then I think that your continued stay in that relationship is not advisable, except of course, you are cool with sharing your man, or if you are cool with the prospect of him having a baby mama.

But how can we even be sure that you are not the side chick in this instance?

Frankly, my advise is for you to do what you are most comfortable with - be it sticking with your polygamous man or looking for exclusivity elsewhere.

__________

*Subject’s name has been changed for anonymity reasons.