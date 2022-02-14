Dealing with long distance relationship

One of the hardest things a person can ever experience is having to deal with long distance relationship. (LDR) It takes a lot of commitment and sacrifice to be able to deal with LDR. LDR isn’t for the weak because of the commitments attached to it.

Imagine not being able to hang out with your partner when you feel like, not being able to celebrate special occasions with them physically, not being able to wear matching PJ with them, and basically do what couples would do physically, it’s really hard. And sometimes you even begin to doubt the authenticity of your relationship, you begin to wonder if they are seeing someone asides you, sometimes you even feel jealous when you see them taking pictures and having fun with the opposite sex, you even go to the extent of stalking them on social media and most importantly you constantly have “where do we stand” conversations.

In all of this long-distance relationship can work if you really want it to work and if both parties are ready to make it work. You’ll definitely have your dark days when the cloud will be dark and you’ll want to consider taking a break but you have to make a choice to keep your relationship, fight for it and work for it.

You also have to deal to deal with your trust issues, that’s if you have and if you don’t have, lucky you but everyone has trust issues. The fact that your partner isn’t replying your messages or giving you attitude doesn’t necessarily mean there’s another person in the picture. You have to be understanding sometimes and stop reacting to everything.

You should also have a way of connecting with your partner so you don’t feel the distance. It can be a phone call every day and a video call every week, or sending each other mails on special occasions (it’s not old fashioned) or sending each other gift and handwritten letter.

You have to confident in yourself and trust your partner in other to deal with your insecurities. You should also learn to set boundaries in your relationship.