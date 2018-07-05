Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

David, Victoria Beckham celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

David Beckham Ex-footballer gives wife 14th engagement ring on 19th anniversary

David Beckham has given his wife, Victoria, 14 engagement rings in the 19 years of their marriage. Isn't that just mindblowing?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham play

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

(Mirror)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

David and Victoria Beckham have been married now for 19 years, and in that time, the former footballer has gifted his wife an expensive engagement ring an impressive 14 times!

On Instagram, Victoria acknowledges the day with a cute photo of herself and her husband, and writes:

 “19 years!!! X I love u so much x

19 years!!! X I love u so much x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 

The couple, who now have four kids, tied the knot on July 4, 1999 and just days before their 19th anniversary this year, Victoria was spotted at the Paris Fashion week on July 1 wearing the latest of her stunning jewels.

The dazzling piece of jewelry is a square-cut yellow diamond that is worth £120,000, according to the Daily Mail.That’s nearly double the price of the first ever engagement ring the Spice Girl got when the ex footballer proposed in 1998.

ALSO READ: Nwankwo, Amara Kanu celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

That proposal ring was a £65,000 marquise-cut diamond, and was swapped for a larger rock in 2003, four years into their marriage.

play Victoria Beckham spotted at the Paris Gfashion week rocking her 14th engagement ring. (Getty)


“The fashion designer has sported a range of other jewels on her left ring finger over the years; including a 17 carat pear-cut diamond worth £2 million, an £800,000 ruby with a diamond halo, and a £700,000 emerald mounted with pave-set diamonds.” Daily Mail writes.

Her collection of engagement rings is now valued at an insane cost of almost £9million.

Congratulations to David and Victoria on their 19th anniversary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Chris Oyakhilome Pastor's daughter announces October 2018 wedding datebullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversarybullet
3 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet

Related Articles

Love & Dating 3 ways toxic relationships affect you
Love & Romance Here's why it is important to have relationship standards
Love Tips This is how often dating should be in relationships, marriages
Dear Bukky How do I get away from my boyfriend's baby mama issues?
Chris Oyakhilome Pastor's daughter announces October 2018 wedding date
Relationship Talk With Bukky He wants me to marry him but he's 33 years older than me
Duncan Mighty Artiste, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Relationships Why it's important to keep going on dates while dating
Love Tips How to increase emotional intelligence for better relationships

Relationships & Weddings

5 signs that your boo is wasting your time
Relationship Talk With Bukky My man no longer pays me attention as he used to
Letting go of toxic relationships
Love Tips How to know when to leave a toxic relationship
My boyfriend is an outgoing person while I'm not.
McShayn's Love Thread Should people be using members of the opposite sex to test their partner's loyalty?
Unhealthy behaviours in relationships always leave people worried, stressed and unhappy.
Love & Dating 3 ways toxic relationships affect you