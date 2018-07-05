David, Victoria Beckham celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

news

David and Victoria Beckham have been married now for 19 years, and in that time, the former footballer has gifted his wife an expensive engagement ring an impressive 14 times!

On Instagram, Victoria acknowledges the day with a cute photo of herself and her husband, and writes:

“19 years!!! X I love u so much x”

The couple, who now have four kids, tied the knot on July 4, 1999 and just days before their 19th anniversary this year, Victoria was spotted at the Paris Fashion week on July 1 wearing the latest of her stunning jewels.

The dazzling piece of jewelry is a square-cut yellow diamond that is worth £120,000, according to the Daily Mail.That’s nearly double the price of the first ever engagement ring the Spice Girl got when the ex footballer proposed in 1998.

That proposal ring was a £65,000 marquise-cut diamond, and was swapped for a larger rock in 2003, four years into their marriage.



“The fashion designer has sported a range of other jewels on her left ring finger over the years; including a 17 carat pear-cut diamond worth £2 million, an £800,000 ruby with a diamond halo, and a £700,000 emerald mounted with pave-set diamonds.” Daily Mail writes.

Her collection of engagement rings is now valued at an insane cost of almost £9million.

Congratulations to David and Victoria on their 19th anniversary.