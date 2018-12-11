Pulse.ng logo
Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party ever!

The grand patron of all other engagement ceremonies!

  Published: 2018-12-11
play

Dangote's nephew, Mohammed, and Sara, his Malaysian boo, have had one of the most luxurious engagement ceremonies any could ever hope for - and we're absolutely mesmerized at the grandeur of it!

Mohammed is the son of Sani Dangote, a politician, business man and brother of billionaire Aliko. His bride, Sara is also the daughter of a Malaysian billionaire, making the engagement party which held in the Asian country a sure union of the rich and the rich and the ceremony surely reflected this!

 

As seen in two clips shared by FirstWeekly Magazine (@firstweeklyng) on Twitter, there are Palatial mansions, opulent engagement rings, family and friends feasting on the finest meals and drinks at a celebration dinner, ornate bouquets of flowers, floral mazes... all the flashy works of a super rich wedding... so nice!

ALSO READ: Emir of Kano's first son shares pre-wedding pictures

"Welcome Mohammed to our family," says the bride's billionaire father in his welcome speech as seen in the clip.

"I’m deeply comforted that she is getting engaged to a wonderful, our son, Mohammed, whom we love as our own," he adds during the ceremony at the family's residence.

And of course, Aliko Dangote, the groom's billionaire uncle speaks on behalf of the family, thanking his inlaws deeply for the reception.

 

"We are really really… appreciative from the bottom of our hearts . Thank you in behalf of our mother who is the head of our family, myself and the rest of our brothers and sisters and we thank you. Allah bless this wedding," he concludes.

If you think you have seen the best of engagement parties without having seen this one, then you may have to rethink!

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

