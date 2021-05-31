Couple's Therapy: Tade tells us how he lost out on love because of his genotype

It seems simple, a boy meets a girl, they have a talking stage, they are about to date or get married. Then the biggest red flag pops up. Genotype.

I spoke to Tade about how being AS genotype has affected his dating life.

“I could write a book called 'To all the girls I’ve loved before but could not date because we were the same genotype.' The most painful one was the first serious crush."

“We met in the university and became close in 200 level to 300 level. I knew other guys liked her, but she gave me all her time and attention. It got to the point that I had met her family members.”

“We had come back from holiday when I summoned the courage to ask her to be my girlfriend. As we were discussing the possibility of dating, I asked for her genotype, she said she was AS, just like me.”

“For a while, I was in denial. When you have strong feelings for someone and discover you are the same genotype as them you start to think of ways around it. I thought I could pray for our genotype to change. We wanted to use faith.”

“It took a mutual mentor of ours to convince us not to be together and it hurt like hell.”

"The second time was during NYSC. When I met her I was already in a long-distance relationship. She was the most caring and loving young lady ever. She made me wish I were single."

"After a while, I was single again. I was about to ask her to be my girlfriend. The genotype thing came up again. Imagine finding the perfect woman with the wrong genotype."