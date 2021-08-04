Couple's Therapy: Coping with a new born as a couple

Having a support system is one of the best things for a new mother and a married couple. Taking care of a new born-baby alone without any support or help is mentally and physically draining.

There are so many new things for the new mother and married couple to learn. They have to learn about breastfeeding, bathing the baby and incorporating this new life-form who takes over their whole time and space into their routine.

I spoke with a new mother, Esther about the challenges of being a new mother and how she is coping with it.

“Stressful, overwhelming and tiring but exciting because I have a child," she said.

She gets a little help from her husband. “He assists by going to the market to buy foodstuffs, washing clothes and making sure I am fine but, the bulk of the help especially, in the beginning, came from both families. My mother helped to take care of the baby.

“I was worried about my baby's health, especially when he was a few weeks old. Whenever he cried, I felt that he might be sick or going through something.

"Breastfeeding was painful at first but, I just wanted to feed him. So, I didn't think of the pain too much."

Another interesting thing is breastfeeding in public.

"When he cries to be breastfed and we are in public, I just do it. I used to think it was shameless to open your breasts anywhere but, now I don't 'send' anyone.

"I just do it. Sometimes, I get cautioned about it, but my son's feeding is more important than anything in the world.

She was excited to bath her baby at first.

"Taking care of my baby and bathing him was exciting at the start but, it later got tiring."

Her baby keeps her awake all night.

"One thing my baby has ruined is my sleeping pattern. I love to sleep.

"Before I got a baby, If I do not sleep well at night, I get stressed, angry, have headaches, and generally have an unproductive day.

"Since I gave birth, I have to wake up multiple times to feed my baby. It is tough, but knowing that it is for my child, I do it gladly. Having a child comes with love and sacrifice, so the energy for each day just comes."