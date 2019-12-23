Being single during the festive season can make one feel the weight of not being in a relationship if you don't figure out a way to enjoy the season.

While your friends may be making plans on how to attend December concerts with bae or spend as much time as possible with their partner, you might be tempted to feel left out and forgotten. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, this is the best time to have all the fun in the world and enjoy your own company.

It’s amazing to have someone to enjoy the holidays with, but if you don’t, we’re also advocating that you embrace your single status this holiday season. With today's article, you'll find out how you can have a 'detty December' as a single person. Here's how.

1. Focus on family

Yea you might not have succeeded in starting a family of your own, but now is a good time to focus on the ones you have already. Call relatives you haven’t spoken with in a while and plan to meet up with some if possible. You will be glad you did. Organizing a family fair or trip is also not a bad idea. You all get to spend quality time together.

2. Take time to plan your Christmas gift

This season is another opportunity to appreciate important people in your life and those that made your year a blast. You can do this by making out time to plan gifts for them. It doesn’t have to be expensive but it should show that you appreciate them being a part of your life.

3. Throw your party

The best cure against loneliness is being with people. You don't have to attend all the concerts to be around people, throwing a party is one of the best ways to do that. Invite all your friends that you haven't seen in months. You all can have a good time.

4. Indulge yourself in some Christmas treats

There is no need to ignore all the delicious Christmas treats in the store, just because you don’t have a partner to share them with. Stock up on goodies, Christmas chickens and all the other tasty treats that comes with Christmas. They all taste just as great, whether you have a partner or not.

5. Be thankful

This year might not have gone the way you wanted it to. This doesn't stop you from being thankful because the following year may hold lots of surprises for you. A thankful heart is a merry heart. Appreciate everything you have this year and hope for the best, next year.