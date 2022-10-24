RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chioma and Davido's love story: Why going back to an ex-lover might be the good decision

Temi Iwalaiye

Davido and Chioma’s romance was the talk of 2018 -2019, everyone anticipated their wedding before Covid happened.

From all indications, Davido and Chioma are back together [Instagram]
From all indications, Davido and Chioma are back together [Instagram]

Davido is a popular afrobeat artiste who met Chioma, a chef and influencer, while she was still in University.

Read Also

They started dating in 2018. Then in 2020, we heard rumours of a breakup. At the end of 2020, they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Throwback to 2021 when they were spotted with different people on dates. Davido was even photographed kissing another woman. We can't forget how Davido's birthday caption on Chioma's birthday was, 'Happy Birthday mummy Ifeanyi'. It seemed too cold and unaffectionate.

Nigerian music star Davido and IG model Mya Yafai were rumored to be dating[Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/MyYafai]
Nigerian music star Davido and IG model Mya Yafai were rumored to be dating[Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/MyYafai] Pulse Nigeria

This year, we noticed they followed each other again and even began commenting and liking each other's posts. What caused the breakup? Some people speculated that he cheated, but who knows?

We knew they were back together when we saw them walking hand in hand on the streets of London and an Instagram message from Davido asking for the price of a car for Chioma. The latest is both of them going to his aide, Israel DMV’s wedding.

From all indications, they are back together, but what lessons, if any, can we learn from them?

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]
Davido and Chioma [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Nothing dey street is a popular colloquialism that speaks of the deplorable state of dating. Dating is hard, very hard. Going on dates, and meeting all sorts of weird, strange and even evil people would make you run back to an ex.

Sometimes, you meet your ex at a time when neither one of you is ready for something serious or even understands what love is all about. Perhaps, you both need some time to mature.

From all the fights and reconciliations, who is better skilled to love you than someone who has gone through all that with you? Not to mention the sexual history together?

Perhaps you wondered if you were missing out on something and decided to explore the streets. The conclusion from your wandering? No one else is better.

If you are still both in love with each other, then why hold back?

DISCLAIMER: Don’t suppose your ex has changed. People hardly do.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chioma and Davido's love story: Why going back to an ex-lover might be the good decision

Chioma and Davido's love story: Why going back to an ex-lover might be the good decision

Beauty Tukura's birthday outfits: Slay or nay?

Beauty Tukura's birthday outfits: Slay or nay?

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Rating outfits at Beauty Tukura's birthday party

Rating outfits at Beauty Tukura's birthday party

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Zorya re-opens in grand style - Unveiling the second face

Zorya re-opens in grand style - Unveiling the second face

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Women are also perpetrators of domestic violence.

5 signs a marriage will be violent before it even begins

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Here's how to fall in love with a stranger [Indiewire]

This scientific method has been proven to make people fall in love