Chaotic life of an HR: What is going on? (Ep.15)

Ever since several ladies have been shooting their shot, and even the men are not left out with throwing jabs around, after all, there is no longer any ‘elderly’ figure amongst us. This was maybe another drama that escalated. “Can someone tell me what is going on here?” I asked again, but his time was louder.

Where is Mr. Kayode?! Mr. Eze asked angrily, his ages burning with rage. Mr. Eze is the husband of one of the Staff that works in the accounts department of the company. And amongst all that was standing, it seemed as though, I was the only clueless one.

“Mr. Kayode is not around,” I responded. “But I work in the HR department and he is the head of our department.” the next thing I noticed was M. Eze rushing towards me to grab me but I ran for my dear life, losing my left shoe in the process of running.

“Why do you want to harm me?” I asked, facing Mr. Eze who was now been held by the security operatives. “Do I know you, and what of your wife Mrs. Eze? Why is she not in the office?” I asked without reading the room.

“That is exactly why I am here,” Mr. Eze said, going on his knees, and pointing his index finger toward heaven. “My God will punish Kayode wherever he is. May he never know peace.” this time tears rolled down his cheeks and catarrh from his nose.