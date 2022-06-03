RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“Enny, what’s going on here?” she asked, with a mouthful of groundnut.

Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)
Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

“What is the cause of the noise from your office?” and while I was about to point at Ose, and explain things to Eno, he snuck out of the office. “Can you imagine?” I screamed as he fled from the scene. After a while, I settled in my seat and explained things to Eno.

Recommended articles

Eno sighed, chewing another handful of groundnut before responding, “Enny, me I don’t see anything wrong with the security man asking you out.” Perplexed, I stared at her for a minute.

“Yes o. Look at you,” she said pointing at me and making a disgusting sound by kissing her teeth with her tongue, “it’s not by rich man o, it’s by a man that loves you.”

“No, don’t even go there, this person has been stalking me and this is what you have to say?” I asked.

“Small girl dey worry you sha,” Eno responded…

I’ve always known that sharing top secrets like this with Eno is a suicidal mission because the case only ends up worse. But Zainab wasn’t on the seat to lift the burden off my shoulders, I just needed to speak with someone before I completely lost it.

Eno is an established gossip girl that finds joy in learning about everyone’s secret lives, she feeds on people’s misfortune and talks too much, but she is very good at her job so she’s that important to the firm.

“Enny I’m talking to you?!” she screamed to get my attention. “Oh, you were saying?” I asked, lost in thought.

“What are you thinking about?” Eno asked, squeezing another handful of groundnut into her mouth but I did not respond, I wasn't ready for another insensitive piece of advice.

“Okay o, i was only trying to help you but if you say you don't want my advice, no problem o. I’m going to my office,” she said, turning towards the exit. Enny, you will not say Sorry or Thank you,” she asked, her hands akimbo. “Thank you,” I muttered.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse Cares: How a Nigerian Law graduate coped with homelessness after arriving in the UK

Pulse Cares: How a Nigerian Law graduate coped with homelessness after arriving in the UK

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: Best looks from the reunion opening show

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: Best looks from the reunion opening show

Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

Starr Luxury Cars’ Nigerian-born entrepreneur inks deal with Hotel Café Royal

Starr Luxury Cars’ Nigerian-born entrepreneur inks deal with Hotel Café Royal

How to know that your girl wants s*x

How to know that your girl wants s*x

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

'I’ll try anything,' Kim Kardashian talks about beauty routines as she launches new skincare line

Trending

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

Couple in bed

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

Black couple.

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual