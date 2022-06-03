Chaotic life of an HR: This type of love (Ep.23)

Eno sighed, chewing another handful of groundnut before responding, “Enny, me I don’t see anything wrong with the security man asking you out.” Perplexed, I stared at her for a minute.

“Yes o. Look at you,” she said pointing at me and making a disgusting sound by kissing her teeth with her tongue, “it’s not by rich man o, it’s by a man that loves you.”

“No, don’t even go there, this person has been stalking me and this is what you have to say?” I asked.

“Small girl dey worry you sha,” Eno responded…

I’ve always known that sharing top secrets like this with Eno is a suicidal mission because the case only ends up worse. But Zainab wasn’t on the seat to lift the burden off my shoulders, I just needed to speak with someone before I completely lost it.

Eno is an established gossip girl that finds joy in learning about everyone’s secret lives, she feeds on people’s misfortune and talks too much, but she is very good at her job so she’s that important to the firm.

“Enny I’m talking to you?!” she screamed to get my attention. “Oh, you were saying?” I asked, lost in thought.

“What are you thinking about?” Eno asked, squeezing another handful of groundnut into her mouth but I did not respond, I wasn't ready for another insensitive piece of advice.