Chaotic life of an HR: The truth about Mr Unknown (Ep.33)

“Enny come back here!” he screamed, coming after me. But I was obstructed by Zainab who was in the kitchen frying plantain, she turned left to find me standing at the entrance of her kitchen.

“Wow,” I said clapping while giving her a disgusting look.

“What are you doing in my house?” Zainab asked.

“Well, I felt like we were friends, and it didn’t have to come to that, I didn’t know that while I was bothered that we both got suspended you were finding solace in the….” I turned to face the man, “..bosom of a man,” I continued until Zainab covered my mouth with her index finger.

“Shusssh Enny,” she said. “Seun is now my boyfriend,” she said, walking into his arms, as he pulled her into a warm embrace.

“You both don’t think I deserve an explanation?” I asked, staring at both of them. “Ermmm,” Seun said, clearing his throat. “You deserve an explanation as you said, I mean that’s the right thing to do.”

I sat on the closest sofa to me, “please, you both should start talking because the last time I checked, Seun asked me out.”

…and you told him that you were not his type,” Zainab responded.

“Wow, so is that why you jumped on him? What happened to the sister code? Is that how desperate you are to find a man?” I asked, standing to face Zainab who was still shielded in Seun’s embrace, “So because you felt like you were running out of luck with men, you decided to jump on a guy that asked me out?” I asked.

“But you said you don't like him, that’s what you told me,” Zainab responded, getting Seun’s arms off her.