Chaotic life of an HR: The new rules (Ep.28)

Omorinkoba Eniola

“I have to speak with Mr. Tayo about everything that has been happening in this office, especially because I feel like Ose needs to pay for what he’s been doing,” I said, smacking my lips, waiting on Zainab who was staring at me in a funny manner for answers.

“How about you hear this guy out before you report him, and make him lose his job?” Zainab asked, adjusting her seat in my direction.

“Well, this person has been stalking me for days, and you think I should let it slide? Never! That’s not going to happen,” I said, walking out. Bursting into Mr. Tayo’s office, I got blocked by Deborah who stood at the entrance. “Yes, how can I help you?” she asked, staring at me from my head to my toe.

“Hey, Deborah, we are two mature minds, and now we are colleagues, so let us act like two adults…” “All I asked was, how can I help you? Or you don’t understand English again?” Deborah retorted.

“Okay, my apologies, I’m here to see Mr.Tayo, and it’s really urgent, and should be treated as such.”

“Very good,” Deborah said, ``he already has a lot to do today, however, I recommend that you send an email to my address so I can include it in his To-Do list,” she said, slamming the door against me.

I barged into my office furiously, facing Zainab, I spoke loudly, “what is wrong with this Deborah girl that they just employed today? I told her that I needed to see Mr.Tayo and she responded that I should send a mail to that effect, can you imagine?” I asked Zainab, who kept typing on her keyboard.

“Zainab, you’re not going to answer me?” I asked.

“What do you want me to say now?” she asked, fixing her gaze on me. “She is his PA, and he already explained to us a few hours ago so I don’t think the girl is overreacting as you may think.

That’s all you’re going to say?” I asked.

“Yes o, that will be all, if you really want to see him, send a mail. Simple,” Zainab responded, clapping her hands and facing her screen.

“Why’s Zainab suddenly acting strangely, is there something she’s hiding from me?” I thought to myself.

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

