Chaotic life of an HR: The missing piece of the puzzle (Ep. 24)

Omorinkoba Eniola

“You didn’t even say ‘thank you’ very well,” she said walking down to her office, murmuring along the way.

I rested my head on my desk when I heard a slight knock on my table. I raised my head to see who it was, it was Zainab. “Baby girl, are you good?” she asked, seeing as I lifted my head to see her. “Uhmm… I ..er..I’m good, I just have a slight headache,” I responded holding my head in my hands.

Worried, Zainab placed her right hand on my forehead, “and your temperature is not that high o, are you sure you will be able to work today? Or I should ask the security…

“Don’t call any security anything please,” I responded in a loud tone. “Babe, na fight?” Zainab asked, hands akimbo. “Or did they toast you too? She asked again. “Because as I was coming into the office, I heard Eno telling Fola about somebody that a security man is toasting,” she said, laughing hysterically, hitting my desk with her hands.

“Can you imagine?” she paused to ask, but I had my gaze fixed on her without batting an eyelid, or saying a word. “You’re not going to say anything?” She asked, staring at me. “I found who Mr. I.I is,” I responded.

For the next few minutes, there was a total silence in the office. I looked at Zainab whose jaw dropped in surprise as she covered her mouth with her hands. “Enny, are you serious?” She managed to ask.

“Why would I lie? I’m sure that was what that stupid Eno was already broadcasting around the office when she meant that the security was toasting someone,” I responded.

“Which of the security men are we talking about?” She asked. “It’s Ose.”

Omorinkoba Eniola

