Chaotic life of an HR: The missing piece of the puzzle (Ep. 24)

Worried, Zainab placed her right hand on my forehead, “and your temperature is not that high o, are you sure you will be able to work today? Or I should ask the security…

“Don’t call any security anything please,” I responded in a loud tone. “Babe, na fight?” Zainab asked, hands akimbo. “Or did they toast you too? She asked again. “Because as I was coming into the office, I heard Eno telling Fola about somebody that a security man is toasting,” she said, laughing hysterically, hitting my desk with her hands.

“Can you imagine?” she paused to ask, but I had my gaze fixed on her without batting an eyelid, or saying a word. “You’re not going to say anything?” She asked, staring at me. “I found who Mr. I.I is,” I responded.

For the next few minutes, there was a total silence in the office. I looked at Zainab whose jaw dropped in surprise as she covered her mouth with her hands. “Enny, are you serious?” She managed to ask.

“Why would I lie? I’m sure that was what that stupid Eno was already broadcasting around the office when she meant that the security was toasting someone,” I responded.