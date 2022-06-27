RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: The love that we seek (Ep.35)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“Mr. Tayo has been the one asking me to send them to you,” Ose explained to me.

“Is this a joke or something?” I asked, unlocking the door to my apartment. “No madam, I already told him that you caught me and he promised to explain the situation to you.”

Disappointed and confused, I hung up the call.

I entered my room and sank into my couch.

How could Mr. Tayo crush me? He’s been all about never wanting to date anyone who works in the same company as him. Infact, to reduce happenings like this, the company has a policy that says, If any two members of staff must get married, then one of them must resign.

The questions on my mind were interrupted by a knock on the door. I walk towards the door and open it only to find the person I least expected right in front of my apartment. “Sir… what are you doing here?” I asked.

“Can I come in, please? I'd like us to have a conversation if you don’t mind. Otherwise, we could hang out too, whatever works for you,” he explained looking at me for answers but I was too dumbfounded to speak.

“How is Mr. Tayo, the MD of my company in my apartment, for romantic reasons?” I thought. I was still processing everything that happened when he called my name again, reminding me that he was still standing before me.

“Sure, please come in,” I said to him.

He walked into my mini apartment, I sat on my mini-sized bed so he could sit comfortably on my couch.

He cleared his throat and began his speech, though I had a lot to say, I wanted to be sure how I.I. was Mr. Tayo.

“Enny, I know this is almost unbelievable but I’m in love with you, every time I see you in the office, it looks like I should grab you and plant a kiss on your beautiful lips.

From the very first time my father made me resume that company, I was sure that it was you,” he explained, looking right into my eyes.

I was still too dumbfounded to speak.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

