Chaotic life of an HR: The face behind the drama (Ep.34)

Seun is a fine black man, he dresses so stylishly that he won several awards as the best-dressed staff of the year at the end of the year party. Somehow, all the girls wanted him, except me.

Though I didn’t outrightly tell Seun why I wasn’t going to date him, I lied to him that I prayed and a prophet told me that we were not compatible. After I broke that news, he succumbed and left me alone. This was two months before he eventually resigned.

I still cannot believe that he and Zainab are now a thing and they kept it secret from me. All the scenarios started to play out in my head as I boarded a bus back to my house, this time, I was sure that I had change for the conductor as I wasn't ready to be the character in another Lagos bus drama.

The bike stopped me in front of my house, and I proceeded to walk in until a call from an unknown number showed on my phone screen.

“Hello,” I said.

“Hello, Madam Enny, na me Ose,”

“The same Ose, is he trying to woo me properly this time?” I thought to myself. “Hi Ose, how can I be of help to you?” I asked reluctantly, and I heard him heave a sigh of relief.

“I have a confession to do ma,” he replied.

“What do you have to say this time? Tell another lie?” I asked.

“No, I’m not trying to lie to you. Infact Mr. Tayo has said that he will call you when he gets home.

“Mr. Tayo wants to call me?” I asked, wondering “Did Ose confess to Mr. Tayo after he found out that I was suspended?” I thought to myself.

“Madam Enny, before man and God, I want you to believe me that I am not the one that sent you any of those gifts.