Chaotic life of an HR: The face behind the drama (Ep.34)

Omorinkoba Eniola

Seun used to work with us as the head of IT at the company.

However, he left early this year as he was about to start his own company. Until he left, he didn’t stop asking me to be his girlfriend and I told him that I was uninterested because he wasn’t as tall as I am.

Seun is a fine black man, he dresses so stylishly that he won several awards as the best-dressed staff of the year at the end of the year party. Somehow, all the girls wanted him, except me.

Though I didn’t outrightly tell Seun why I wasn’t going to date him, I lied to him that I prayed and a prophet told me that we were not compatible. After I broke that news, he succumbed and left me alone. This was two months before he eventually resigned.

I still cannot believe that he and Zainab are now a thing and they kept it secret from me. All the scenarios started to play out in my head as I boarded a bus back to my house, this time, I was sure that I had change for the conductor as I wasn't ready to be the character in another Lagos bus drama.

The bike stopped me in front of my house, and I proceeded to walk in until a call from an unknown number showed on my phone screen.

“Hello,” I said.

“Hello, Madam Enny, na me Ose,”

“The same Ose, is he trying to woo me properly this time?” I thought to myself. “Hi Ose, how can I be of help to you?” I asked reluctantly, and I heard him heave a sigh of relief.

“I have a confession to do ma,” he replied.

“What do you have to say this time? Tell another lie?” I asked.

“No, I’m not trying to lie to you. Infact Mr. Tayo has said that he will call you when he gets home.

“Mr. Tayo wants to call me?” I asked, wondering “Did Ose confess to Mr. Tayo after he found out that I was suspended?” I thought to myself.

“Madam Enny, before man and God, I want you to believe me that I am not the one that sent you any of those gifts.

“So who sent them?” I asked

Omorinkoba Eniola

