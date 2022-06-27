However, he left early this year as he was about to start his own company. Until he left, he didn’t stop asking me to be his girlfriend and I told him that I was uninterested because he wasn’t as tall as I am.
Chaotic life of an HR: The face behind the drama (Ep.34)
Seun used to work with us as the head of IT at the company.
Seun is a fine black man, he dresses so stylishly that he won several awards as the best-dressed staff of the year at the end of the year party. Somehow, all the girls wanted him, except me.
Though I didn’t outrightly tell Seun why I wasn’t going to date him, I lied to him that I prayed and a prophet told me that we were not compatible. After I broke that news, he succumbed and left me alone. This was two months before he eventually resigned.
I still cannot believe that he and Zainab are now a thing and they kept it secret from me. All the scenarios started to play out in my head as I boarded a bus back to my house, this time, I was sure that I had change for the conductor as I wasn't ready to be the character in another Lagos bus drama.
The bike stopped me in front of my house, and I proceeded to walk in until a call from an unknown number showed on my phone screen.
“Hello,” I said.
“Hello, Madam Enny, na me Ose,”
“The same Ose, is he trying to woo me properly this time?” I thought to myself. “Hi Ose, how can I be of help to you?” I asked reluctantly, and I heard him heave a sigh of relief.
“I have a confession to do ma,” he replied.
“What do you have to say this time? Tell another lie?” I asked.
“No, I’m not trying to lie to you. Infact Mr. Tayo has said that he will call you when he gets home.
“Mr. Tayo wants to call me?” I asked, wondering “Did Ose confess to Mr. Tayo after he found out that I was suspended?” I thought to myself.
“Madam Enny, before man and God, I want you to believe me that I am not the one that sent you any of those gifts.
“So who sent them?” I asked
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng