Chaotic life of an HR: Old flames…(Ep.27)

Omorinkoba Eniola

“It’s your father that bought the dress for me!” Deborah fired back at Zainab.

“See, if you people want fire in this office, I will bring you fire. It’s me and you people in this office, she affirmed, walking out of our office. “I think you seem to have forgotten that I am the one who typed the offer letter that was sent to you,” Zainab retorted.

“Oh, so you don’t know?” Deborah asked, turning to face Zainab. “That what?” I asked. ”That my God does not wear flip flops so he can never flops”.

She responded. My dear, I came to interview for the role of a front desk officer but here I am as the Personal assistant to the MD, no be juju be that?” she said, strutting as she walked downstairs towards the reception to wait for Mr. Tayo who was yet to resume for the day.

“This seems really toxic,” I said, facing Zainab who was already seated and focused on her monitor screen.

“What seems toxic?” Zainab retorted. “Were you not here when she said she was bringing fire? Does that seem like a person that is ready to share peace here? Abeg!” she said, turning to her monitor. “Mehn, I’m really tired of all these,” I said, sinking in my chair.

***An hour later***

Mr. Tayo walks into our office. “Hey girls, I’m sure you must’ve met with Deborah,” he said, “and as you can see, she looks even more gracious,” he continued, smiling at her.

“Yes sir, we have” I and Zainab responded.

“Oh, that’s fine, so from now, you may have to liaise with Deborah to get a few things done instead of pushing everything to my table,” he said. I’ll also say that if you or anyone would like to see me, please go through Deborah,” he concluded, turning to leave.

Zainab and I looked at each other’s faces again. “This one na wahala o.” Zainab said, her mouth widely opened.

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

