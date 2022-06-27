RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: Meeting Mr I.I (Ep.36)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

The first time Mr. Tayo came into the company, his father, our chairman, had announced days before that his son was returning from the U.K and would be the one in charge of the company immediately after he landed in Nigeria.

Chaotic life of an HR: Meeting Mr I.I (Ep.36)
Chaotic life of an HR: Meeting Mr I.I (Ep.36)

Just as planned, the Chairman introduced Mr. Tayo as the new MD of the company before he resigned. All the ladies in the office were all over him, especially the pretty ones who were decision-makers in their department.

Recommended articles

I was still an intern in the HR department so I thought I wasn’t worthy to be his woman. I admired him from afar, while I managed my situation ship with my choir master whom I thought was in love with me until months later when I received his wedding invitation letter.

Many girls were sacked because they were trying to seduce him, and they got caught in the act. During the period when Mr. Tayo resumed, almost every girl changed, people came in wearing camisoles, mini skirts, and heavy makeup.

Sometimes the hair was too much statement for work but nobody reacted until one day, the head of the R&D department, Cynthia was caught trying to seduce him.

Cynthia was a light-skinned, beautiful woman, who was smart and good at her job. However, Cynthia had a thing for Mr. Tayo but she couldn’t conceal it. She started to do too much like bringing food for him from home, wearing seductive outfits, and other unprofessional attitudes.

The day she lost her job, she had just ended a meeting with Mr. Tayo and tried to kiss him.

That day, he walked her out of the office and mandated that she be dismissed immediately. Though Mr. Tayo never really divulged anything to us, rumors say that was what went down.

“But how is the most sought-after man in the entire office so afraid to properly woo me?” That was the question that I couldn’t get out of my head.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 delicious ways to eat avocados

5 delicious ways to eat avocados

5 meals online food vendors should consider selling

5 meals online food vendors should consider selling

Awori People: A brief history and belief of the original indigenes of Lagos

Awori People: A brief history and belief of the original indigenes of Lagos

Chaotic life of an HR: Meeting Mr I.I (Ep.36)

Chaotic life of an HR: Meeting Mr I.I (Ep.36)

Chaotic life of an HR: The love that we seek (Ep.35)

Chaotic life of an HR: The love that we seek (Ep.35)

Chaotic life of an HR: The face behind the drama (Ep.34)

Chaotic life of an HR: The face behind the drama (Ep.34)

Chaotic life of an HR: The truth about Mr Unknown (Ep.33)

Chaotic life of an HR: The truth about Mr Unknown (Ep.33)

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Trending

Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during s*x

Sex can be in silence but some people love to talk and conversely say wrong things.

5 reasons why you should consider having a court wedding

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

3 unforgivable secrets you should never keep from your partner

3 unforgivable secrets you should never keep from your man [Credit: NBC News]

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually [guardian]