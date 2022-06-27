Chaotic life of an HR: Meeting Mr I.I (Ep.36)

I was still an intern in the HR department so I thought I wasn’t worthy to be his woman. I admired him from afar, while I managed my situation ship with my choir master whom I thought was in love with me until months later when I received his wedding invitation letter.

Many girls were sacked because they were trying to seduce him, and they got caught in the act. During the period when Mr. Tayo resumed, almost every girl changed, people came in wearing camisoles, mini skirts, and heavy makeup.

Sometimes the hair was too much statement for work but nobody reacted until one day, the head of the R&D department, Cynthia was caught trying to seduce him.

Cynthia was a light-skinned, beautiful woman, who was smart and good at her job. However, Cynthia had a thing for Mr. Tayo but she couldn’t conceal it. She started to do too much like bringing food for him from home, wearing seductive outfits, and other unprofessional attitudes.

The day she lost her job, she had just ended a meeting with Mr. Tayo and tried to kiss him.

That day, he walked her out of the office and mandated that she be dismissed immediately. Though Mr. Tayo never really divulged anything to us, rumors say that was what went down.