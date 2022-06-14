RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“Hey, Zainab.”

“Hey, Zainab. “I found out a strategy that we could use to find out who I.I. is, Zainab said, in her most confident tone.
“Hey, Zainab.” “I found out a strategy that we could use to find out who I.I. is,” Zainab said, in her most confident tone.

“I found out a strategy that we could use to find out who I.I. is,” Zainab said, in her most confident tone.

Recommended articles

I sunk into my bed to get more details, “tell me now, I’m inquisitive,” I said, Zainab laughed hysterically before she managed to speak again, “girl calm down, don't give yourself high blood pressure now. You don’t even need it. We will find him.”

The question is how,” I responded but Zainab seemed to be relaxed about the entire situation. While she was trying to respond to my question, she sneezed, and I heard the voice of a man in the background saying, “easy babe, easy.”

“So you’re with your mystery man again tonight? I asked, with a wide smile on my face, “girl you need to show us you keep bagging this men, because I’m not sure you’ve been sleeping in your house too.”

“You know too much Enny, when the time is right, trust me, you will meet him,” she said through a loud yaw, “Let me talk to you tomorrow okay?” “Oh, thats fine,” i said, hanging up.

The following day, I felt a strong urge to get to the office very early as my next door neighbors baby didn't stop crying all night, and her loud cry disturbed me all night that i couldn’t get a good sleep.

I got dressed on time, and stuffed my make-up bag into my side bag, hoping that i could get some sleep in the office before the beginning of the day. The office gate was opened, but the second security wasn't at his post.

I asked about him from his colleague and he responded that he didn't know his whereabout but is sure that he is within the office environment.

Unbothered, I walked slowly into my office with my sleepy eyes until I caught the security arranging flowers on my desk. Could this be Mr I.I? I thought to myself.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

Celebrating D’banj at 42 as he unveils new platform: CREAM DELA CREAM

Celebrating D’banj at 42 as he unveils new platform: CREAM DELA CREAM

How important is sex for women?

How important is sex for women?

Ooni of Ife, Oba Elegushi, others Grace Bolarinde's Solo Art Exhibition

Ooni of Ife, Oba Elegushi, others Grace Bolarinde's Solo Art Exhibition

Women Talk Sex: ‘I can’t make the same mistake my mum made on sex education’

Women Talk Sex: ‘I can’t make the same mistake my mum made on sex education’

HEREL is redefining living experiences in Nigeria through its developments

HEREL is redefining living experiences in Nigeria through its developments

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

How important is sex for women?

Black couple.