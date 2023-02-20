Celebrate love in all its forms with OctaFX’s Valentine’s giveaway

To enter the giveaway, Nigerians had to share their expressions of self-love and love for their partners using the hashtag #OctaFXLoveLetter on Instagram. This campaign not only promoted the spirit of Valentine’s Day but also created a mutually beneficial opportunity for OctaFX and all engaged businesses.

The campaign offered an opportunity for local businesses to raise their publicity within the community by providing free services and products. This approach encouraged people to test their goods without having to pay. Businesses could interact with their audience, increase the number of their followers on social networks, and therefore reach a broader customer base. Partnering with an international brand like OctaFX helped to bring more credibility and establish the businesses as reliable and trustworthy.

On the other side, OctaFX has successfully untapped a new and diverse audience through its partnership with various businesses. By demonstrating a commitment to improving the local economy and promoting a spirit of love and generosity, the global Forex broker has garnered positive attention from Nigerians. This latest campaign comes only a few months after OctaFX’s last partnership in October, where it celebrated Nigeria’s Independence by teaming up with 62 local businesses.

OctaFX’s Valentine’s Day giveaway campaign is a possible route of how companies can partner up to create opportunities for improving communities. In addition to the welfare effect, this campaign was quite successful in terms of engagement, with comments on various Instagram posts surpassing 1,000. This indicates that over 1,000 people shared their expressions of self-love and love for their partners, showing the campaign’s relevance.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 22 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises. In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award from World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review.

---