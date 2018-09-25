Pulse.ng logo
Can I have a girlfriend and remain 100% focused on my career?

I really want to try out a relationship or say, have an experience of it.

Dear Bukky,

I am a 27 years old guy. I've got no problem flirting or relating with females, but I have never been in a relationship and… I really fear commitment. I will always choose growing in my career over anything. I feel a relationship might stall my career.

But I really want to try out a relationship or say, have an experience of it. Sometimes I feel that I have lost out on having very lovely females as friends/partners because even though many of them put lots effort into wooing me, I always turn them down. I need advice, please.
_________

Dear reader,

There is nothing stopping you from having both. I really do believe that love and relationships are not necessarily to weigh you down. Really, you do not have to leave one for the other. I repeat again, even more convincingly, that that career that means so much to you is not necessarily threatened by the presence of a lover.

You would need to become a better time manager, and a better  person to accommodate that relationship you are looking to have.

But surely, you can do it. Love and a great career are not mutually exclusive. You can have it all, and please by all means, get it all.
___________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

