Can dating an Actor work?

Well, dating an actor might be fun, but as with every other relationship, it takes a whole lot of commitment, compromise, adjustment and understanding to make it work.

How to make it work

Celebrities can successfully date ordinary people as long as they’re both aware their lives may be dictated/defined by the celebrity’s itinerary. Dating an actor can be somewhat tricky and demanding but If you’re considering to date one or aspiring to have a healthy relationship with one, then you have to:

1. Learn how to handle their unstable emotions

More often than not, actors battle with mood swings. Remember that these actors are playing multiple roles and scenes everyday, so every once in a while, mood swings are to be expected.

If you're going to be dating an actor, you should anticipate this and try to navigate through it gently.

2. Believe in them and respect what they do

You might be surprised to learn that actors also battle with poor self-esteem. They have moments when they doubt their ability to perform well in a role. Other times they may feel that they aren't as good as their peers.

This is where you come in; they need a partner who believes in them and encourages them to achieve their goals. You have to be their biggest fan.

3. Be a little more patient

Actors don't have the luxury of stability. They are always on the move from one location to the other. They're in Lagos, Abuja tomorrow, and New York the following week. This unstableness will limit the amount of time you spend with each other. If you're not a patient person, you'll get fed up and leave.

4. Don't be insecure

In some movies, your partner will have intimate physical interaction with another actor. Outside of movies, they'll have fans running up to them for pictures and stuff, if you're an insecure person, you'd spiral out of control. This is why you must have complete confidence in yourself and in your relationship.

5. Get ready for public scrutiny

Actors are public figures, therefore, almost everything they do gets published. This constant scrutiny from the media and/or fans can be exhausting and can jeopardize your private life. Your ability to maintain your composure in these instances will go a long way toward strengthening your relationship.