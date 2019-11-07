The idea of having a bridal shower has been around for a while, and almost all the 21st-century brides have embraced this idea.

The task of finding the perfect present for a bridal shower means two things, playing it safe and grabbing something that's already on the registry or going the more personal route and choosing something off-registry. Picking a gift can be stressful, especially when you're trying to pick the right item.

Today's article will supply you with some useful ideas that would help you select the right bridal shower gift.

1. Lingerie set

Most brides wouldn't say no to a sexy lingerie set [Witty Vows] Witty Vows

Every bride would love to look sexy for their first night, so the choice of lingerie as a gift is not bad at all. You can consider gifting the bride a sexy set of lingerie.

2. Jewelry box

A jewelry box would put a smile on the bride's face [AllAfrica] Allafrica

Most women use pieces of jewelry before and after they're married. Gifting the bride a jewelry box at her bridal shower is one of the most thoughtful gift items.

3. Customized nameplate necklace﻿

If she's a big fan of accessories, then expect her to be obsessed with a cute personalized necklace with her name. You can choose the type of metal, length, and up to nine characters with this design.

4. Customized throw pillow

A customized throw pillow will make the gift look personal and her new home look luxe with minimal effort.

5. Newlywed cookbook

If she loves cooking, a book with more than 130 recipes will put her kitchen to good use.