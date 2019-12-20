Having the perfect hairdo for your wedding is just as important as having the perfect wedding dress and organization.

Choosing the perfect hairstyle is no longer a hassle as hairstylists have become very creative and daring when it comes to bridals. If you're getting married soon, we have a way to help you with hairstyle inspirations.

For some wedding hairstyle inspiration for your big day, follow these Instagram accounts listed below.

1. Patricks beauty zone

This Instagram account offers the best bridal hairstyle inspiration you can ever think of. Patrick, who is the creative director has worked with major celebrities like Linda Ejiofor, Simi, and many others.

2. Charis hair

Charis Hair offers one of the most inventive and flexible hair creations. You would love the hairstyles on their page.

3. Talasa Hq

They offer amazing services to both natural and relaxed hair. You'll find beautiful and unique hairstyles on their Instagram page.